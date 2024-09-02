“Rocking w the mob today”: Former USC star Caleb Williams hypes up alma mater ahead of LSU showdown

The No. 23 USC Trojans faced the No. 13 LSU Tigers on Sunday night. Someone who was looking closely at the clash at Allegiant Stadium will be Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. He was the Trojans signal-caller for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022.

On Sunday, he posted an Instagram story of him suiting up for the Trojans, with the following commentary:

"Rocking w the mob today."

Longtime backup Miller Moss will take over from Williams as the Trojans starting quarterback in 2024. Interestingly, longtime backup Garrett Nussmeier is also taking the starting position for the Tigers, as LSU lost its Heisman Trophy winner to the 2024 NFL Draft. Jayden Daniels was the second overall pick of the draft after Williams, being picked by the Washington Commanders.

What were Caleb Williams's numbers at USC?

Caleb Williams arrived at USC in 2022 after transferring from Oklahoma. He played 11 games and started in seven with the Sooners in 2021, but when coach Lincoln Riley changed to USC, he joined him. In two seasons, he had 8,170 passing yards, 72 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

His best season with the Trojans was in 2022 when he won the Heisman Trophy. That year, he had 4,537 passing yards, 42 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He won not only the Heisman but also the Maxwell and Walter Camp awards and was named a Unanimous All-American and the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. He was a First Team All-Pac-12 selection too.

Where to watch the LSU vs. USC game tonight?

You can watch tonight's game on ABC. It can be streamed through the ABC App, FuboTV, SlingTV, Vidgo, YouTubeTV and Hulu with Live TV. All the games airing on ABC are also available in simulcast through ESPN+.

