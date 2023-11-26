Roman Wilson's TD leaves Michigan and Ohio State fans debating: "That wasn’t a touchdown. Cheaters cheat"

A Jim Harbaugh-less Michigan Wolverines managed to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes 30-24 in the final game of their regular season. This victory means the Wolverines will be the ones to represent the Big Ten East at the championship game next week at Lucas Oil Field against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The victory by the Wolverines makes them the frontrunners to win the national title next January. Michigan closes the regular season with a perfect record of 12-0, a huge achievement for a side that had its head coach suspended for half the season.

Signal-caller J.J. McCarthy had a rather quiet game with 148 yards, with one touchdown pass. Blake Corum stole the show, running for 88 yards but crucially, scoring two touchdowns. The Wolverines ground game brought 156 total offensive yards.

The game ended with Ohio State's Kyle McCord attempting a final drive to turn around things with less than a minute on the clock. Crucially, McCord threw his second interception of the game when the Buckeyes crossed the 50-yard line.

Buckeyes fans were hard done by the officials, given that a controversial call in the first half gave Michigan a touchdown that proved to be the difference. An Ohio State player wrested the ball away from Roman Wilson, with head coach Ryan Day claiming an interception.

The quickest reaction by the internet was that the Buckeyes weren't up to the expectations the CFB world had of them:

Other fans thought the game was a straight robbery for Ohio State:

Some fans agreed with Ryan Day's interception take:

The specter of the sign-stealing scandal still surrounds Michigan, with some fans calling them cheaters:

Some people made fun of the anxiety Jim Harbaugh must have felt at home:

Wolverines fans seemed kind of sarcastic, saying that the referees wouldn't rob them of a TD in a critical game. That sounds suspicious considering the Buckeyes could say they were the ones getting robbed:

Some fans weren't happy with Joel Klatt's playcalling in the commentator's booth:

What's ahead for Michigan and Ohio State?

The Wolverines will face the Iowa Hawkeyes next week at the Big Ten championship game. They will be heavy favorites in this match, with a victory there all but securing a CFP seed. From there, they'll have to wait until the CFP committee makes its picks, to know who they'll face in January's semifinal.

For the Buckeyes, the only thing left to do is wait, and hope the conference championship games bring some upsets that allow them to sneak into the CFP. If not, they will surely get a New Year's Six invitation.