Rome Odunze 40 time: How fast is Washington Huskies' WR?

Rome Odunze was one of the best wide receivers in college football this past season for the Washington Huskies.

One of the reasons for Odunze's consistent performance is his speed, as he can get downfield quickly. This season, he recorded 81 catches for 1,428 yards and 13 touchdowns as he was the go-to option for Michael Penix Jr., which helped lead the Huskies to a 13-0 record.

Rome Odunze's 40-yard dash time

During this off-season, Rome Odunze ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds, and whether or not he will improve on that at the NFL combine is to be seen.

Clocking in at 4.34 seconds is above average for what wide receivers and cornerbacks have averaged at the NFL combine. The average time for wide receivers and cornerbacks is 4.48 seconds.

His speed also impressed coach Kalen DeBoer, who said Odunze was bigger and faster than ever this season.

“I’ve never seen him faster," DeBoer told Christian Caple of On Montlake. “He’s clocking in the 4.3s, and (is) as big as I’ve ever seen him.”

What is Rome Odunze's draft projection?

Rome Odunze has yet to declare for the NFL draft, as his focus is on the College Football Playoff.

However, in ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest rankings, Odunze is his fifth-best player. Kiper Jr. stated:

"Odunze put up four straight 100-yard receiving games to begin the season, and I love his combination of size and speed. He's big, and he knows how to use his body to shield defenders. Watch him adjust on this touchdown catch against Boise State. Since 2020, Odunze has 195 catches for 2,958 yards and 24 scores. He's used both inside and out. He can make defensive backs miss after the catch. He is going to test extremely well at the combine.

"If Odunze had entered the 2023 draft, he likely would have been a Day 2 pick, but if he keeps playing like this, he's going go in the top 20."

If Odunze does enter the NFL draft, he likely will be the second wide receiver off the board behind Marvin Harrison Jr., and his speed will be a big reason why he will be drafted where he is.