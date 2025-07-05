"Ruining these kids for life": Fans baffled by five-star OT Felix Ojo's $5.1 million NIL contract after commitment to Big 12 school

Five-star offensive tackle prospect, Felix Ojo, announced on Friday that he is committing to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This is a massive steal for the Big 12 side, who had to compete with numerous top SEC programs for Ojo.

One thing that may have influenced Ojo's decision to join the Red Raiders is their NIL offer. The program is reportedly planning to give him a fully guaranteed three-year, $5.1 million deal. This would be one of the largest deals in college football history.

Many fans are not in favor of giving so much money to a college athlete.

"Ruining these kids for life," said this fan.

"Ridiculous. Make Saban commissioner and get this under control," said a fan.

"I mean this with everything, if he isn’t a 3x All Conference and at least 1x All American this was a ultra waste of money," said this fan.

Some fans also think that this is not going to help Texas Tech in the long run.

"Gonna laugh so hard when Texas Tech still doesn’t win a natty," said this fan.

"All that money just to go 7-5," said another fan.

"Tech still gonna be irrelevant lmao," said a third fan.

Can Felix Ojo help Texas Tech?

Felix Ojo is a five-star prospect (according to 247sports) from the state of Texas. He is ranked as the fifth-best player in the recruitment class, the best in his position and the second best player in Texas.

Ojo received 50 offers from numerous top college football programs and seemed for a long time to be heading to Austin to be the next member of the Texas Longhorns offensive line.

However, it appears that the amount that the Red Raiders offered was enough to bring him to Waco.

