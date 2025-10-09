  • home icon
  Ryan Clark apologizes for passionate Kyren Lacy comments on live TV hours before Louisiana police department's evidence disclosure

Ryan Clark apologizes for passionate Kyren Lacy comments on live TV hours before Louisiana police department's evidence disclosure

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 09, 2025 19:26 GMT
Former LSU star Kyren Lacy and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark
Former LSU star Kyren Lacy and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark

The matter of former LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy resurfaced this week after his attorney released footage of his car 72 yards from the scene of the crash he was accused of causing, which led to one fatality. Lacy committed suicide in April, a few days before he was due to appear in front of a Baton Rouge grand jury while facing charges of negligent homicide.

During Monday's segment of SportsCentre, popular ESPN analyst Ryan Clark blasted the Louisiana Police Department for hounding Lacy, leading to him taking his own life before he could play in the NFL. After the narrative surrounding the issue resurfaced, on Tuesday, the police released footage of the former LSU star's reckless driving that led to the crash.

During Thursday's segment of the "First Take," Clark issued an apology to the Louisiana Police Department and to viewers for the claims that he made on Monday regarding Kyren Lacy's charges and subsequent death.

“Two lives have been lost. Herman Hall, a man who spent his life in service of others, and Kyren Lacy, a young man I wish I could tell how much he had to live for," Clark said. "My heart absolutely breaks for both of them, their families and their loved ones. … In full transparency, I knew Kyren Lacy personally. But nothing matters to me more than the truth.
"I always strive to do my best to mix authenticity with the most complete and up-to-date information available. I failed to do that Monday night based on the subsequent evidence that has been released by the Louisiana State Police Department. I set the highest standards of fairness and, most importantly, righteousness in my work. I didn’t meet that standard."
Scott Van Pelt issues apology over Kyren Lacy claims

When Ryan Clark made the claims about Kyren Lacy's innocence on Monday, ESPN analyst Scott Van Pelt also weighed in on the issue and criticized the handling of the matter. After the new evidence was released by the Louisiana Police Department, Van Pelt issued an apology via a statement on Thursday.

“On Tuesday, State Police released video and records defending their initial findings, which alleged that Lacy’s operation of his vehicle created the chain of events that resulted in the crash that claimed Hall’s life. Lacy’s car is seen traveling at a high rate of speed in the wrong lane just prior to the incident," Van Pelt wrote.
“The one certainty here is that this was a senseless tragedy in December, magnified by a second life lost in April. I apologize for the incomplete reaction that aired on this show Monday night.”

After Kyren Lacy's attorney released the footage seeking to absolve his client last week, the issue was put into fresh relief as it elicited fresh discourse over the tragic incident that ended in the former LSU Tigers star's death.

