Ryan Day claims Ohio State wouldn't have won National Championship with Chip Kelly

The Ohio State Buckeyes were able to break a ten-year championship drought but head coach Ryan Day deflected some praise towards Chip Kelly, the former UCLA head coach turned Buckeyes offensive coordinator. Before the season, Day gave up play-calling duties to his mentor, and Kelly responded by putting up one of the most dynamic offenses in the country.

The Ohio State head coach believes Chip Kelly and the coaching staff were key to the title:.

“I think the guys would agree and wouldn’t have got that done without Chip (Kelly),” Day said. “But I also want to just make sure that I recognize the guys on offense, you know, the offensive staff, I think will will tell you between Brian Hartline, Justin Fry, Kenan Bailey, Billy Fessler, you know, Carlos Laughlin, you know, go through all the different guys in that room. We got a great staff in there," Ryan Day said after the title game.

Kelly’s arrival was a surprising move. To make his way into Columbus the former Philadelphia Eagles head coach left UCLA to essentially hold a lesser position.

“You know, for him to come and leave the head coaching position, to come work with me meant a lot, because he’s obviously someone who’s a mentor to me, and certainly would not be where I am without him, and he has just a great feel for the game. He really helped me this year (and I) spent more time outside of the quarterback room,” Ryan Day added.

The offensive coordinator took full advantage of a roster full of talented players and made the most of it. He unleashed freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith’s potential, while also helping veterans like Will Howard and Emeka Egbuka respond when needed.

Chip Kelly could jump back to the NFL after winning the natty

Liam Coen will be the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars - Source: Imagn

Chip Kelly’s future with the Buckeyes might be in question, though. According to CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones, the coach is considered a target for both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.

While the Jags are bringing in a new staff headed by Liam Coen, the Texans fired Bobby Slowik after two seasons in Houston. Demeco Ryans could consider the former San Francisco 49ers head coach as a possibility.

Kelly hadn’t been an offensive coordinator since 2008 when he was still with the Oregon Ducks. He has never been an offensive coordinator at the NFL level, which could be an enticing proposition.

After winning the national title at Ohio State, Chip Kelly might try to get the double and win the Super Bowl.

