Ryan Day offers insight into Ohio State’s plans for the 2025 Spring game

While several teams have already signaled that they will forego the traditional spring game, Ryan Day's Ohio State is yet to make its stance clear. The coach spoke with the media on Friday and did state that the Buckeyes would play on the day of the traditional spring game, but didn't give details on the format for the activities to be held that day:

“We’re going to try to play as much football as we can that day.” said Day

Following the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, many schools that faced a prolonged postseason due to it have announced that they will skip the Spring game to protect players from injury in favor of something more akin to NFL-organized team activities (OTAs). Even schools that didn't participate in the CFP, like Oklahoma, have announced they will change their spring practice formats to protect players.

The hidden meaning behind the national title win for Ohio State's Ryan Day

Speaking on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" on Friday, Ryan Day revealed a special detail about his national title win on January 20th. The day already held a special significance in Day's life, as the Ohio State coach lost his father on a January 20th, when he was nine years old. Playing the national championship on the date made the Buckeyes coach feel like his father's spirit was with him throughout it.

Here's what he told Fox Sports analyst:

“For me, it was my father. I didn’t really make this public before, but since you asked me, I’m going to answer the question, I lost my father on January 20th when I was nine years old, and I saw when the schedule came out that the national championship game was on the same day that I lost my father. I just knew he was with me that day.”

As we gear up for the upcoming 2025 season, the Ohio State Buckeyes of Ryan Day are already front-runners to win the next national championship title, according to the oddsmakers. They currently have odds of +450 according to CBS Sports.

