Ryan Day reflects on "difficult" situation following Kyle McCord transfer

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day admitted that Kyle McCord’s transfer after the 2023 season was a tough pill to swallow. The quarterback had strong support in the locker room.

Ad

“The Kyle McCord situation was a difficult [situation]. Guys on this team and myself, we love Kyle … he was a huge part of this team, so that situation was not easy for anybody,” Day said [H/t A to Z Sports].

Kyle McCord (14) with head coach Ryan Day - Source: Imagn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

McCord threw for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 2023, starting 12 games and appearing in 24 over three seasons. A pocket passer, he finished with -65 rushing yards. His final game in scarlet and gray ended with two interceptions against Michigan.

Ad

Trending

McCord transferred to Syracuse in December 2023 and delivered a breakout 2024 season, leading the FBS with 4,779 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He powered the Orange to 10 wins and a Holiday Bowl victory over Washington State before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

As for why he left, McCord called it a business decision—Ohio State had to do what was best for the program, and he had to do the same for himself. Reports suggested Day wasn’t convinced McCord could lead the Buckeyes to a national championship and wouldn’t guarantee him the starting job in 2024.

Ad

After McCord’s departure, Devin Brown started in Ohio State’s bowl game loss to Missouri. A year later, with Will Howard at quarterback, the Buckeyes won the 2024 national title.

The New York Giants face a high-stakes decision with Kyle McCord

QB McCord (6) throws the ball - Source: Imagn

The New York Giants face a high-stakes decision with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, navigating a quarterback class widely viewed as underwhelming. The consensus places Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders atop the group, though both rank below the top three quarterbacks from 2024.

Ad

Kyle McCord, part of a "very questionable" third tier, is projected to go late in the first round, the second round, or even later. This tier also includes Jaxson Dart, Quinn Ewers, Will Howard, Dillon Gabriel, Kurtis Rourke and Max Brosmer.

The Giants have multiple paths forward: trade up for Ward or Sanders, draft an elite non-quarterback like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter at No. 3, or target a signal-caller later while signing a veteran bridge quarterback. One analyst argues that if the Giants stay at No. 3 and take a quarterback, Ward should be the choice.

Also Read: Kyle McCord NFL Draft: College stats and top three landing spots for Syracuse’s QB

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place