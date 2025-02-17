Kyle McCord NFL Draft: College stats and top three landing spots for Syracuse’s QB

The NFL draft is just months away, and players are already climbing draft boards following the conclusion of the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl. Among them is Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord, who showcased his potential and was one of the top-performing quarterbacks in the offseason bowl games.

After spending a season as Ohio State’s starting quarterback, McCord entered the transfer portal and landed at Syracuse. In one season with the Orange, he developed into one of the nation’s top quarterbacks and is expected to be selected in the first two rounds of the draft.

The NFL combine will give McCord another opportunity to bolster his draft stock and solidify his position as a first-round pick. Here’s a look at McCord’s collegiate stats and three potential landing spots in the 2025 NFL draft.

Kyle McCord College Stats

Through his first two collegiate seasons, McCord sat behind C.J. Stroud, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. During the 2021 and 2022 seasons, he completed 41 of 58 passes for 606 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while appearing in 12 games.

By 2023, McCord was handed the keys to Ohio State’s offense. As a junior, he completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. However, after Ohio State lost to Michigan for the third consecutive season, the Buckeyes informed McCord that they would be moving in a different direction at quarterback, prompting his transfer to Syracuse.

In his lone season with the Orange, McCord stepped into the spotlight as one of the nation’s best signal-callers. He completed 66% of his passes for 4,779 yards, 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, leading the country in passing yards.

Kyle McCord NFL Landing Spots

1. Cleveland Browns

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Once again, the Cleveland Browns are in need of quarterback help. The Deshaun Watson experiment has proved to be a failure, and the Browns are expected to move on as soon as the draft. Unfortunately for Cleveland, the team has several other roster holes to address, including defensive end Myles Garrett’s trade request.

Cleveland could stay at No. 2 in the draft and select a quarterback, or they could take a top defensive prospect such as Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter and look for McCord later. Selecting McCord further down the board could allow Cleveland to maximize its assets.

2. New York Giants

NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The New York Giants are another team looking for a new direction at quarterback after parting ways with former No. 6 pick Daniel Jones. Entering the draft with the No. 3 pick, New York could be in a difficult spot if Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are selected with the first two picks, a realistic outcome given the quarterback-needy teams ahead of them.

Similar to Cleveland, New York could prioritize another position, taking either Hunter or Carter, and then target McCord later by moving back into the first round or selecting him with a second-round pick. McCord could be a solid addition alongside the Giants’ star wide receiver Malik Nabers.

3. LA Rams

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The LA Rams enter the offseason with rumors swirling around Matthew Stafford. LA is expected to trade Stafford, opening up the quarterback position.

Enter Kyle McCord. McCord could be an affordable, high-upside option for the Rams, with immense potential for head coach Sean McVay and his staff to develop. Pairing McCord with an offensive-minded coach like McVay could set him up for a strong rookie season.

