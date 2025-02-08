Ryan Day reveals one key factor behind Ohio State's success

General Eisenhower famously said, "Plans are useless, but planning is indispensable," and Ryan Day would agree with this statement. On Friday, he explained that this mindset was key to Ohio State's success in the 2024 season.

Speaking on "The Joel Klatt Show," the Buckeyes coach explained that preparing for the unpredictability of the season was a crucial part of their preseason planning:

"We knew there was gonna be those storms along the way," Day said. " And one of the things we talked about was, you know, building a foundation early in preseason camp.

"I think we talked about this, and that if that foundation was built the right way when storms came we were gonna be able to withstand the storms.

"Because they were coming, you don't know what they're going to be and when they're going to come but when they came we were able to withstand them and a big part like you said was our leadership. In the seniors, in the captains. You know, they were strong along the way"

Planning, adaptability, and trust in your subordinates' leadership ability. A framework even Eisenhower would be proud of.

Ryan Day to the NFL? Maybe one day

Ryan Day is on top of college football, having won the national championship with one of the most historic programs. Understandably, some would think that the coach might be ready to take it a step further and try his luck in the pros. Here's what Day said last week on "The Steam Room" podcast about this possibility:

"I would never wanna say, ‘I would never consider it,' because you don't know how things can change. I was in the NFL for two years and had a great experience there, and it's a great league. But right now, the impact we can make on young people is, to me, more impactful in college."

"And that's why I got into this game, was to do that and that's what I want to do."

Day still has some important milestones ahead at Columbus, like beating Michigan or reclaiming the Big Ten crown for the Buckeyes. If he decides to jump to the pros, it wouldn't be his first foray into the NFL. In 2015 and 2016, he was the quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

