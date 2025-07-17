"Ryan Day in shambles," "RIP Big Noon Kickoff" - CFB fans go wild as Dave Portnoy announces massive FOX-Barstool partnership

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy announced his partnership with FOX Sports on Thursday. The deal is expected to have Portnoy and other Barstool personalities join FOX’s "Big Noon Kickoff" college football show. Additionally, reports claim that Barstool is set to create a new two-hour show that will air on FS1 from Monday to Friday.
"Emergency Press Conference - Barstool Sports is proud to announce a new wide ranging partnership with FOX Sports. This is the 1st time in our illustrious and notorious history that we’ve got a TV partner we believe in and believes in us. I can’t wait to see what we create together," Portnoy tweeted.
Fans on social media had wild reactions to the FOX-Barstool partnership, with some pointing out Portnoy's bias toward his alma mater, Michigan.
"Ryan Day In Shambles," one fan said.
"Osu fans will be upset, but I can’t help but imagine Sparty is about to disintegrate," another fan said.
"You can’t be biased towards Michigan," a fan wrote.
Others shared harsh takes on Portnoy's Barstool Sports merging with FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff."
"RIP Big Noon Kickoff," one fan wrote.
"Good Luck, As long as they do BNK and put the best games of the day at Noon, I will never give them the time of day," a fan tweeted.
"Dave is out of touch if he thinks the target audience of barstool sports likes big ten football," another fan commented.
The news of Barstool Sports' partnership with FOX comes only days after FS1 cancelled three shows: "Speak," “Breakfast Ball” and “The Facility.” The decision to not continue the programs left many fans stunned.
Dave Portnoy's Barstool company is reportedly worth $550 million
Dave Portnoy graduated from Michigan in 1999. While at the university, he founded thegamblingman.com, a website where he published his sports betting picks.
After graduation, Portnoy worked at Yankee Group, an IT market research firm in Boston. He left the company in 2004 to start Barstool Sports, a media company that focused on sports, gambling and entertainment. Since then, Portnoy's company has excelled and is reportedly worth $550 million.
Barstool reportedly had a show on ESPN in 2017, but the program was canceled after one episode as the network received heat from the partnership.
