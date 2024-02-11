Ryan Grubb's departure to change landscape of Alabama football as major revamp takes place after Nick Saban's retirement 

The retirement of long-time coach Nick Saban has led to many changes to the Alabama Crimson Tide program.

Saban was replaced by Kalen DeBoer, who guided the Washington Huskies to the recent national championship game. DeBoer's appointment resulted in changes to the Crimson Tide's backroom staff, including both offensive and defensive coordinators.

For the offense, DeBoer brought in Ryan Grubb. Grubb has experience working with DeBoer, having been the OC and quarterbacks coach at Washington.

However, Grubb, who was reportedly tied to Alabama, has turned down the program to become the next offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks.

Who is Ryan Grubb? A look at his football coaching career

Grubb started his coaching career returning to his high school, where he was the offensive coordinator of the football team for two years. He then made his way into college football, working as a running back and then wide receiver coach at South Dakota State.

In 2007, Grubb was paired up with DeBoer for the first time at Sioux Falls, where he remained for seven years.

Ten years later, when DeBoer became the head coach at Fresno State, the two reunited in the same program. Grubb followed him and eventually became the program's offensive coordinator.

This partnership continued at the Washington Huskies, where Grubb was in charge of the high-scoring Huskies offense, led by quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The Huskies went undefeated and won the PAC-12 conference before making the national championship game after a high-scoring performance against the Texas Longhorns.

DeBoer and Grubb couldn't win the National Championship game, and both departed for the Alabama program.

But, for the first time since 2017, this partnership, which is more than 15 years old, will be over with Grubb joining the Seahawks.

This will be his first job in the NFL, and he will be leading an ever-changing offense under new head coach Mike McDonald, who is taking over from Pete Caroll.

Grubb will bring his 20+ years of experience as an offensive coordinator, something that McDonald will benefit from, as he spent most of his coaching career focusing on the defense.

