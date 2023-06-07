Ryan Keeler cause of death: How did the UNLV football player die?

UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler's death has been ruled by Las Vegas authorities as being caused by a heart ailment. Keeler, who was 20, was found dead in his studio apartment on Feb. 20.

According to autopsy reports, Keeler’s death was caused by a heart disorder known as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. The disorder leads to the thickening of the heart muscle to the extent that it fails to relax and thereby reduces the ability of the heart to pump blood.

Ryan Keeler's death sparked police inquiry

Coroner's office pokesperson Stephanie Wheatley said that Keeler’s death was as a result of “dysrhythmia due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is essentially fatal arrythmia due to thickening of the heart muscle.”

Keeler’s death, described as "tragic and untimely" in a statement by the university, had been a subject of police investigation. However, officer Robert Wicks of the Las Vegas Police Department said on Monday that the investigation is closed.

Reports of Ryan Keeler’s death

Ryan Keeler’s death was announced in February by UNLV Rebels coach Barry Odom, who described him as a standout student and athlete.

In an interview with CBS 2’s Noel Brennan in February, Nazareth Academy coach Tim Racki described Keeler as a tremendous talent with a big heart. Keeler helped Nazareth win a 2018 state title.

One of Keeler’s friends was reported to have told the police that before his death, Keeler had been feeling sick and nauseated. Two UNLV coaches called on Keeler’s apartment on Feb. 20 in a welfare check but received no response after knocking on the door repeatedly. One of the coaches kicked down the door of the apartment, and Keeler was found dead on his bed.

The Chicago-born defensive lineman transferred to UNLV from Rutgers, New Jersey. Ryan Keeler attended Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park. As a redshirt freshman at UNLV, Keeler played in seven games. He was also on the All-Mountain West academic team with a 3.8 GPA.

