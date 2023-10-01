Ryan O'Keefe injury update: What happened to Boston College WR in Week 5 encounter against Virginia?

Boston College wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe was taken to hospital following a frightening hit endured during the Week 5 game against Virginia. O'Keefe was involved in a severe collision with Virginia cornerback Malcolm Greene with 14 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Following the hit, the wide receiver remained on the ground for an extended period before being taken away from the field on a stretcher. O’Keefe acknowledged the support of his teammates and fans, giving a thumbs up while leaving the field.

Notably, the wide receiver had recorded three catches for 21 yards before departing the game early on Saturday. This season, he has accumulated 23 receptions for 235 yards and secured one touchdown, showcasing his importance on the Eagles’ offense.

Ryan O'Keefe injury update

The university gave an initial update on Ryan O’Keefe’s condition after the game, which ended 27-24 in favor of the Eagles.

It was announced that he was taken to the Massachusetts General Hospital located in the West End neighborhood of Boston.

"Boston College wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe was immobilized and transported to Mass General Hospital due to a neck injury suffered in this afternoon’s game against Virginia," the university announced on X (formerly Twitter). "Updates will be provided as they become available.”

However, the school announced on Sunday that O'Keefe had been discharged from hospital and returned to the campus. The program said that he had undergone tests and observation during his time at the hospital.

The latest update has brought some calm to the uncertainty among teammates and fans after the nasty hit O'Keefe had sustained on Saturday. Notably, he received treatment for seven minutes on the pitch before he was taken out, which raised the level of concern.

How long will Ryan O'Keefe be out for?

While Boston College announced that Ryan O'Keefe had returned to campus on Sunday, there was no update on how long the wide receiver will be on the sideline. His absence is expected to be felt in the Eagles' offense.

Nonetheless, the primary relief stems from the fact that he has been discharged from hospital and appears to be getting better. Certainly, Boston College will be with O'Keefe when they play on the road against Army in Week 6 of college football on Oct. 7.