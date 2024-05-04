"Ryan Williams certainly has got a very special skillset": Kalen DeBoer has impressive remarks for new Alabama signee ahead of 2024 season

Newly minted Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer is excited for the Tide`s newest signee, Ryan Williams, and he has nothing but love for the young man ahead of the Crimson Tide's inaugural football season post-Nick Saban.

Williams, a five-star Saraland High School wide receiver and two-time Mr. Football honoree, committed to the Crimson Tide after being courted by Texas A&M, Colorado, Arkansas and Auburn (via 247Sports).

Here`s what DeBoer had to say about the incoming freshman (via AL.com):

"Ryan certainly has got a very special skillset — explosiveness, along with just consistent production," DeBoer said. "I think from him, what’s been just so impressive, it goes back to the week we met with him and he came on campus. There was so much thrown at him, a new head coach, new coordinator, new position coach."

DeBoer continued:

"And when I hear him talk about what it is within our program that he really enjoyed and is excited about. He retained so much of that information, which leads you to believe that man, this is an important decision for him, that he was being really thorough, being really thoughtful.

"I just can’t wait to get him there with our guys because that attention to detail, is something that you just can’t take for granted."

Kalen DeBoer said theis about Williams at the keynote during the Team Focus Fundraiser, held at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel. There, he fielded questions about Alabama football heading into the 2024-2025 season, where he was understandably asked about the Tide`s newest recruit.

Either way, DeBoer still has an immense task ahead of him and perhaps the most pressure out of any college football coach in history. Following up on the legacy of someone like Nick Saban seems to be an almost impossible feat, but DeBoer is far from a greenhorn – having led Washington to last season`s national championship game against Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines.

Ryan Williams and the new Crimson Tide

A 6-foot, 165-lb wide receiver, Ryan Williams is a homegrown talent for Alabama who has already proved his immense talent at his hometown Saraland High School. 247Sports ranks him as the eighth-best player in the nation, the third-best WR and the second-best WR in-state.

The youngster joins a veritably retooled Tide roster, which has managed to secure several high-level commitments from the portal recently. This includes safety Kameron Howard (Charlotte), kicker Graham Nicholson (Miami, Ohio) and offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (Iowa).

How do you think Ryan Williams will fare with the Crimson Tide next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.