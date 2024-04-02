"Nick Saban is coming back on staff": Kristen Saban shares hilarious post on retired Alabama HC to celebrate April Fools day

Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen Saban, joked that her father was unretiring in an April Fool's Day tweet on Monday.

“Nick is bored of retirement and is coming back on staff,” Kristen tweeted.

Then, she shared that it was just a joke that she couldn’t resist making:

“Just kidding. April Fools. I had to, I’m sorry.”

Kristen also added a Jennifer Lawrence oops GIF.

Nick Saban announced his retirement in a shocking move in January. He boasts the most national championship titles of any coach in college football history, having secured seven with the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Saban’s 28-year career as a college head coach saw him lead programs at Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and Alabama, leaving a trail of achievement. Alabama consistently dominated the competition in his 17 seasons.

Kristen Saban shared Nick Saban’s social media limits

While college football legend Nick Saban announced his retirement in January, fans eager to see him trade the sidelines for social media might be dissatisfied.

His daughter, Kristen, shut down any such speculation, sharing that the coach is more comfortable with newfound domestic duties than digital updates.

Kristen humorously dismissed the possibility of her father joining Twitter in an ESPN interview. She added that fans will see a few snaps of Saban through her social media but Nick won’t indulge in social media.

“No chance," Kristen said. "People have said they want him on it, and I've said it's just not going to happen. He just learned to text and email. How's he going to tweet something?”

So, those expecting perfectly curated Instagram posts showcasing Nick’s golf swing can look elsewhere. It seems coach Saban prefers to keep his victories on the field.

