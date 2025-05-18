Ryan Williams, Keon Sabb hype up Alabama’s Deontae Lawson with 1-word comments over latest photo dump

Linebacker Deontae Lawson is a three-year veteran on the Alabama Crimson Tide. He has played a big role on the defensive line in each of his three seasons, getting progressively better each year. He also appears to be popular with his teammates, as can be seen from the interactions on a recent Instagram post of his.
On Saturday, Lawson posted a photo dump of him wearing several new outfits in a nice house. He ended the photo dump with a younger version of himself at his family home during Christmas time. He posted the photos with the caption:
"Ok, cool."
After seeing this post, some of Deontae Lawson's teammates reacted in the comments. Notably, wide receiver Ryan Williams had a simple, one-word reaction.
"Crib."
Another notable teammate to comment on the post was Alabama safety Keon Sabb. He also had a simple, one-word reaction for Lawson.
"SP0."
Lawson is coming off his third season at Alabama. He had his best season yet, registering 76 total tackles, including 36 solo efforts, four passes defended, two sacks, one forced fumble and one interception.
Deontae Lawson is projected to be a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft
Deontae Lawson has played three full seasons at Alabama, and as a result, only has one season of NCAA eligibility remaining. So, it is crucial for Lawson to have a strong season so that he gives himself the best possible chance to be a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft.
Heading into the 2025 season, Lawson is projected to be a first-round pick. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the No. 21-ranked player in the draft. However, that is a preliminary ranking, and things can change significantly between the offseason and the draft in 2026. Lawson will need to take another step forward to ensure he keeps his position as a first-round talent.
It will be interesting to see if Lawson benefits from Kalen DeBoer being in his second season as head coach. The Crimson Tide as a whole struggled with the transition from head coach Nick Saban to DeBoer. Although the team finished with a 9-4 record, that was far below their normal standard. So, if the team is able to recover in the second season under DeBoer, it could benefit Lawson in his senior year.
