"Sacrificing recruiting and he's not even the best HC golfer" - CFB fans react as Auburn HC Hugh Freeze gets snubbed latest handicap rankings

Fans have reacted to Auburn Tigers coach Hugh Freeze's placement in the College Football Head Coach Golf Handicap Rankings. On Thursday, On3 shared on X Brett McMurphy's report of the ranking with 22 coaches listed. Freeze placed seventh with a 7.6 handicap index.

"Trending: College Football Head Coach Gold Handicap Rankings (via @Brett_McMurphy)," On3 tweeted.

Fans responded to On3's tweet by taking digs at Freeze for underperforming.

"Hugh Freeze out here sacrificing recruiting and not even the best HC golfer," a fan wrote.

"The only ranking Hugh Freeze cares about," another fan posted.

"Coach Freeze and Auburn football leading the SEC for once," a fan commented.

Other fans were disappointed that Freeze wasn't ranked among the top coaches on the list.

"Hugh Freeze not even top 5," a fan replied.

"H*** I thought Hugh Freeze was going on tour they way they been talking about him this off season," another fan wrote.

"My take away: 1. From all the hype, I expected Hugh to be much better. 2. Joey McGuire is still learning how to battle those West Texas winds. 3. Billy B didn't take enough advantage of all his free time over the past couple of years. Too busy chasing those young ladies," a fan said.

Fans have criticized Freeze during the offseason for his handling of recruitment for the 2026 season. 247Sports has reported that the Tigers have 10 prospects committed so far and are considered to be one of the worst recruiting teams in the Southeastern Conference.

Auburn Tigers looking for a turnaround in the 2025 season

Hugh Freeze aims to help the Auburn Tigers regroup after a disappointing 2024 season. The team finished with a 5-7 record and was the third-worst team in the SEC. On Nov. 30, the Tigers suffered their final loss of the season — a 28-14 defeat to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Freeze has made adjustments to the roster to compete for the top spot in the SEC in his third year as coach. One of the new additions is Jackson Arnold, who is expected to be the starting quarterback.

Arnold transferred to Auburn for his junior year after two seasons playing for the Oklahoma Sooners. Last year, Arnold had 154 completions for 1,421 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Auburn fans are hopeful Freeze can lead the team to a better season and potentially a spot in the College Football Playoff.

