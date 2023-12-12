Sam Hartman, the seasoned quarterback from Notre Dame, bid adieu to the college football scene in a five-minute, 13-second highlight video. Hartman was a record-setting graduate transfer from Wake Forest who had a six-season career.

"To college football, you’ve been my world as long as I can remember - dreaming as a kid of the big games and taking the field with thousands of fans screaming my name," Hartman said in the video. "I cherish you and the memories you allowed me to create through hardship and defeat, mentors and lessons and unselfish teammates to help guide me along the way."

After six years in college football, Sam Hartman has 134 career touchdown passes, tying for third in FBS history. He has also accumulated 15,656 passing yards and is considered one of the college football greats. Acknowledging the support he received, Hartman said:

"Although my journey is not yet finished, a part of me will always be with you. Thank you for allowing me to stick around and I hope you had as much fun as I did."

Sam Hartman will not play in the Sun Bowl

As the torch passes to the next generation, redshirt freshman Steve Angeli is set to step up as the starting quarterback in the upcoming Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against 19th-ranked Oregon State.

Hartman's decision to forego the bowl game marks the end of an era. He concludes his college career with a record of 36-21. In 2023, he led the Notre Dame Fighting Irish through a challenging season, finishing with a 9-3 record.

“I will never be able to repay the support I received throughout my career and all I can say is thank you. Hopefully through the entire ride there was a moment or memory that will last a lifetime because for me there are too many to count,” Hartman said.

Hartman tried to encapsulate his journey in the emotional video. His passion, dedication, and joy he brought to college football were the highlights. Sam Hartman is now preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft.

