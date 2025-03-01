“Says a lot about the young man”: Former NFL QB hails Travis Hunter as Titans & Browns give opposite takes on him playing 2 ways in the NFL

Travis Hunter has been the talk of the town as the 2025 NFL draft nears. The former Colorado star has expressed his desire to play on both sides of the ball in the NFL, a possibility the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns are considering. Amid the intrigue surrounding Hunter potentially playing two positions, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel has hailed the ex-CU superstar.

Ad

On Friday's episode of the "Scoop City" podcast, NFL insider Dianna Russini asked Daniel how the Titans and Browns were split on which position would best suit Hunter.

"It says a lot about the young man and the talent level that he has," Daniel responded. "First of all, the conditioning level ... of a guy that plays both ways. He was playing like 120 snaps at Colorado every single game, which is amazing to me."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Second of all, I think he could be an All-Pro corner within one or two years. And I think his size, his speed, his athleticism and the way he shuts down guys at corner, I think that's his better position. But I think you have a package for him for 15 to 20 plays."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Both the Browns and Titans have shown interest in using Hunter's versatility. However, Tennessee appears to prefer his defensive ability, while Cleveland believes Hunter could be a better wideout.

The Titans hold the top pick in this year's draft, followed by the Browns, so it's likely Hunter could be a top-two pick.

Travis Hunter enters 2025 NFL Draft after winning Heisman Trophy at Colorado

Former Colorado star Travis Hunter at the 2025 NFL Combine - Source: Imagn

Travis Hunter had an excellent final year at Colorado in 2024, winning several individual awards, including the prestigious Heisman Trophy.

Ad

Hunter recorded 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns as a wideout and posted 35 tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended and a forced fumble as a cornerback in his final collegiate season.

It will be interesting to see where Hunter will land in the NFL, with many still projecting him as the No. 1 pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.