"Scanned whole room for something new to grab": Colorado fans elated with Travis Hunter's surprise visit to Coach Prime's den

Travis Hunter shares a special father-son bond with Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. The two-way star was recently drafted second overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL draft. The 2024 Heisman winner is now preparing to make a name for himself at the professional level.

Before the start of summer camp, Travis Hunter decided to visit Coach Prime in Boulder.

On Saturday, the Colorado head coach shared a post on Instagram. It contained a clip of Hunter arriving at the facility to meet Sanders and the rest of the Buffs' organization.

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts and reactions to Travis Hunter's visit. Some of them highlighted how he was scouting the room to once again take a few of Coach Prime's things, referring to his habit of stealing anything that Sanders owned.

"Scanned the whole room for something new to grab," one fan commented.

"Travis in there looking to steal something," another fan said.

"I bet you 40 milly he stealing something in that office before he head back," this fan wrote.

Others commented on the love and trust that Coach Prime and Hunter have for each other.

"That's love when you are more than a coach! Came Back Home to see pops legit," this fan said.

"Travis will always be HIM. HE LOVES HIS COACH!" another fan wrote.

"Travis has a coach, mentor, 2nd father, and friend for life! Love their relationship!" one fan commented.

Travis Hunter was a former five-star prospect coming out of high school. However, his decision to play for Coach Prime at Jackson State instead of a Power 5 school stunned the college football world. But in the end, it worked out for Hunter, who emerged as a Heisman winner under Sanders' guidance.

After his big draft day, Hunter expressed his gratitude to Deion Sanders for his love and guidance throughout his collegiate career. He said it was a 'blessing' to learn from a 2x Super Bowl champion and was appreciative of the fact that Coach Prime allowed him to do his own thing as a two-way player.

Coach Prime shares useful advice with Travis Hunter ahead of his stint with the Jaguars

Travis Hunter is back in Boulder for the final preparations before leaving the city for good. During his meeting with Coach Prime, the two discussed his plans to settle down in Jacksonville.

The two-way star opened up about the challenges he's facing when it comes to relocation. Coach Prime shared some solid advice with Travis Hunter to help ease his relocation process.

"Honestly, y'all should give that stuff away to somebody that's there because you're not going to use any of it. It's going to sit in storage....When you get a new crib, everything goes up another level." (TS-2:15 onwards)

Sanders then told Hunter how he left his belongings at Florida State before being drafted by the Falcons.

