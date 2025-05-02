Travis Hunter pays heartfelt tribute to Coach Prime for his contributions after his eye-catching move to Jaguars

Travis Hunter gave Coach Prime a heartfelt tribute after he was selected second overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Hunter is the reigning Heisman trophy winner and played for Deion Sanders throughout his entire college career. He shocked many when he played at Jackson State instead of going to a Power 5 school, and then followed Coach Prime to Colorado.

After being selected second overall, Hunter paid respects to Sanders for everything he did for him.

"It was a blessing. Blessing to be able to do it for my family. I definitely followed Jacksonville a lot. He let me go out there and do my thing. He let me be myself," Hunter said.

A big reason why Hunter played for Deion Sanders and went to Jackson State was because of the fact that Coach Prime was letting him play both cornerback and wide receiver.

Hunter's ability to be a lockdown corner and a star receiver at the same time was a reason why he won the Heisman and ended up being selected second overall.

Hunter recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns at Colorado last season. On defense, he recorded 35 tackles, 11 pass defenses, 4 interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Deion Sanders thinks Travis Hunter can play both ways in the NFL

Travis Hunter played both ways in college, but many analysts wondered if he would be able to do it in the NFL.

Yet, entering the NFL, Hunter has said he wants to play both ways. Coach Prime is also confident that Hunter can thrive playing both ways in the NFL.

“He doesn’t know any other way,” Sanders said, via ProFootballTalk. “What else would he do, just sit there by the water cooler while the offense is getting their butts kicked, and you’ve got the best receiver probably on your team over there with the coach waiting for his turn to go back on the field? That doesn’t make sense to me. Just because a person hasn’t done this in the majority of the NFL, don’t say what another man can’t do.”

Whether or not the Jaguars will let Hunter play both ways, or how often they do, is to be seen.

But, Hunter and Coach Prime have confidence he will be able to do it and play at a high level on both sides of the ball.

