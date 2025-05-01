The NFL Draft didn't go as expected by Coach Prime and the Sanders clan. Shedeur Sanders, much speculated to be a high first-round pick, ended up being selected with the 144th pick in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. On the other hand, Shilo Sanders went undrafted but was eventually picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.
Despite the unexpected result of the draft, Coach Prime is grateful that his sons managed to get into the NFL. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Deion Sanders posted a painting of him hugging his sons in their NFL kits.
"Thank u to all for your support, love, words of encouragement, hate, disdain, envy, misunderstanding, judgement, lies & playing your role. We wouldn’t be on the path we’re on without all yall. God is good and good is GOD! We love him, Serve him and appreciate everything that comes with this journey. God bless EVERYONE! #CoachPrime" Deion Sanders captioned the post.
The post also included pictures of his three sons, including his eldest, Deion Sanders Jr., in Colorado's apparel. One of the first people to express his support was the fiancé of Coach Prime's eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders. Singer Jacquees wrote:
"💯💯💯💯💯💯 GOD MAKES NO MISTAKES"
The comment is surprising, as it's the first show of support from Jacquees in months for the Sanders family. Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders have been locked in a social media battle over the last few months over their son Snow.
Jacquees seems keen for his son to meet his family, but Deiondra won't allow it while she's not allowed to accompany the toddler. According to her, Jacquees' family is unwilling to meet Snow while she's with him.
Shilo Sanders replaces Coach Prime with a new agent following NFL Draft disappointment
Deion Sanders represented his sons through their college football careers, but seeing how the NFL Draft went, Shilo Sanders decided to hire a new agent. The safety confirmed as much during a recent Twitch appearance:
“Dad was our agent,” Sanders said on Twitch. “but that hasn't been working out too good. So today I had to sign with an agent.”
Shilo's new agent is Drew Rosenhaus, who on Saturday managed to get him on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster after going undrafted. According to media reports, Tampa Bay also promised Coach Prime that they would give Shilo Sanders a fair shot.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.