The NFL Draft didn't go as expected by Coach Prime and the Sanders clan. Shedeur Sanders, much speculated to be a high first-round pick, ended up being selected with the 144th pick in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. On the other hand, Shilo Sanders went undrafted but was eventually picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Ad

Despite the unexpected result of the draft, Coach Prime is grateful that his sons managed to get into the NFL. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Deion Sanders posted a painting of him hugging his sons in their NFL kits.

"Thank u to all for your support, love, words of encouragement, hate, disdain, envy, misunderstanding, judgement, lies & playing your role. We wouldn’t be on the path we’re on without all yall. God is good and good is GOD! We love him, Serve him and appreciate everything that comes with this journey. God bless EVERYONE! #CoachPrime" Deion Sanders captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

The post also included pictures of his three sons, including his eldest, Deion Sanders Jr., in Colorado's apparel. One of the first people to express his support was the fiancé of Coach Prime's eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders. Singer Jacquees wrote:

"💯💯💯💯💯💯 GOD MAKES NO MISTAKES"

Jacquees' comment on Coach Prime's post

The comment is surprising, as it's the first show of support from Jacquees in months for the Sanders family. Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders have been locked in a social media battle over the last few months over their son Snow.

Ad

Jacquees seems keen for his son to meet his family, but Deiondra won't allow it while she's not allowed to accompany the toddler. According to her, Jacquees' family is unwilling to meet Snow while she's with him.

Shilo Sanders replaces Coach Prime with a new agent following NFL Draft disappointment

Deion Sanders represented his sons through their college football careers, but seeing how the NFL Draft went, Shilo Sanders decided to hire a new agent. The safety confirmed as much during a recent Twitch appearance:

Ad

“Dad was our agent,” Sanders said on Twitch. “but that hasn't been working out too good. So today I had to sign with an agent.”

Shilo's new agent is Drew Rosenhaus, who on Saturday managed to get him on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster after going undrafted. According to media reports, Tampa Bay also promised Coach Prime that they would give Shilo Sanders a fair shot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrés Linares Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.



Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.



His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.



Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo. Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.