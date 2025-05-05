“School believes more is coming”: Josh Pate makes his stance clear after Sherrone Moore imposes sanctions on himself

College football insider Josh Pate believes the Michigan Wolverines know more suspensions are coming, which is why they self-imposed a sanction against head coach Sherrone Moore.
According to ESPN, Moore is expected to be suspended for two games for the upcoming 2025 season as part of self-imposed sanctions by the university for the Connor Stalions' advanced scouting scandal.
The suspensions will be for Michigan's Week 3 and Week 4 games against Central Michigan and Nebraska, as he will also be barred from any team-related duties during those weeks.
The suspension was a surprise, but Pate believes that is because the school knows there are more coming.
"My guess? The school believes more is coming but wants him suspended for the "right" games on the off chance the NCAA accepts this as final," Pate wrote.
As Pate says, Michigan is hopeful that the school doing a self-imposed suspension will be enough that the NCAA won't add any further suspensions.
However, ESPN reports that the NCAA can still punish Moore in addition to the self-imposed school penalties, and a final resolution is expected before the start of the season.
Michigan opens its 2025 college football season on August 30 against New Mexico. The Wolverines will then play Moore's alma mater, Oklahoma, in Week 2, which is likely why Moore's suspension starts in Weeks 3 and 4.
Sherrone Moore still hasn't announced Michigan's starting QB
Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines had a disappointing 2024 season, but enter 2025 with expectations of making the college football playoff.
The Wolverines have a quarterback battle with freshman Bryce Underwood, sophomore Jadyn Davis and Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene all competing for the starting job.
However, Moore says Michigan will use fall camp to determine the starting quarterback job.
"I feel like it usually carries into fall camp,” Moore said on The Hard Count with On3’s J.D. PicKell. “All the real good battles that I’ve been a part of, you can say something in spring, but then it changes. We’re going to take our time with the process of who that person is going [to be]. It’s so important. That person’s going to have the ball in their hands every single play and make so many decisions.
“So for us, it’s probably going to go into fall camp. And then, probably a week before the first game, make a decision and make the announcement then.”
Underwood does appear to be the front runner as he was the top high school recruit.
Michigan enters 2025 tied for the 10th best odds of wining the national title at +2500.
