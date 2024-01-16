The Alabama football program is starting a new chapter after Nick Saban's retirement following a tenure of 17 years and six national championships. The Crimson Tide have gone on to appoint former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer as Saban's successor. And the first hurdle that DeBoer needs to clear is retaining players on the roster.

Alabama has already lost wide receiver Isaiah Bond to Texas after Nick Saban's retirement. And SEC analyst Paul Finebaum believes that this is just the start of the exodus of players from Alabama during this 30-day transfer portal.

During a recent interview on McElroy and Cubelic, Finebaum predicts that Texas and Ole Miss will continue to try to poach players from Alabama to strengthen their rosters. With the Longhorns heading to the SEC in 2024, Finebaum believes that the SEC has a real opportunity to put a dent in DeBoer's team and diminish their chances of building a strong roster:

"There's no doubt that those two guys are... I'll say Lane Kiffin probably knows as much about what's happening in Alabama right now as Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer. Because that's just the way that Kiffin operates. So I mean, that's what I would be doing. And it's one thing to do it if Nick Saban was a coach, they would still try to do it. It's another thing dealing with somebody who doesn't really know how nasty it gets.

"But you've got a rare opportunity now if you're an elite SEC coach, to maybe get that one player, maybe two players who can make a difference in one game which might be the difference between winning and losing a national semifinal," Finebaum said.

DeBoer finds himself in a difficult position as Saban's successor in Tuscaloosa. But the fact that he led Washington to a Pac-12 championship and a CFP National Championship in just two years speaks volumes about his talents as a coach.

If he is successful in retaining key players on the team for the 2024 season, then the Crimson Tide have a chance of making a playoff run in DeBoer's debut campaign.

Alabama DB DeVonta Smith urges teammates to give Kalen DeBoer a chance

As the Crimson Tide head towards a new beginning in Tuscaloosa under DeBoer, DeVonta Smith is urging his teammates to give the newly appointed head coach a chance to prove himself to them:

"He's a cool dude. He met with me for two hours, and it wasn't just about football. He wants to get to know us. Any of these cats are thinking about leaving need to meet with him immediately, and if they still want to leave then they are idiots, and we don't need them."

Players in Tuscaloosa can decide about their college football future till the 30-day window closes on Feb. 9. And after Isaiah Bond's exit, it will be interesting to see if any other key talent decides to find a new home in the coming days.

