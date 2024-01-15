Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban drops verdict on why she was relieved to see former HC bid farewell to Alabama - “I felt exhausted”

Kristen Saban Setas, the daughter of former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, opened up about her father's retirement and her feelings about the Crimson Tide's season in an Instagram Q&A session.

After the Rose Bowl, where the Michigan Wolverines defeated Alabama 27-20 in overtime, Saban announced his retirement after 17 years at the helm of Alabama.

Kristen recently answered several questions from fans who were curious about her perspective on the team and her family. She admitted that she felt a "weird sense of relief" after Alabama lost to Michigan in the Rose Bowl, which ended their national title hopes.

Kristen said that she sensed her father was nearing the end of his coaching career.

“To be totally honest, after the loss to UM, I had a weird sense of relief that we were not moving forward. This last season was one I will never forget for all the adversity the team faced and conquered, but like all others, it had its hardships,” wrote Kristen.

“I think a lot of us were starting to feel run-down and stressed, at least I know I was feeling that way. I kind of felt an end coming but didn't know when. All I know is I felt exhausted.”

To another question, Kristen added that she has no plans to move from Alabama, where she lives with her son in Mountain Brook. She said that Alabama is her home and that she loves it there.

According to Saban’s daughter, she would still love to attend Alabama games as a fan and support the team.

Kristen Saban opens up about coach Kalen DeBoer

Kristen Saban, amid burning questions from fans, shared her thoughts on new coach Kalen DeBoer. She said she'd love to chat with Coach DeBoer's daughters and give them some tips on living in Tuscaloosa.

“I haven't met the family yet, but if his daughters want to have a girl chat about all things Bama, I'm here for them,” she wrote via her IG stories.

Kristen dismiss rumors about her mother's sickness

Kristen Saban said everyone in the family was in good health. She said she didn't know where the false information came from.

“No. I don't know where this even came from but it's absurd. Everyone in the family is in good health. Don't believe everything you read.”

Nick Saban’s daughter added that she and her family were looking forward to traveling more now. They want to go to some international destinations and spend more quality time together as a family.

