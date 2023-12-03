SEC championship alcohol policy: What we know about Georgia-Alabama alcohol allowance

The SEC Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs has fans buzzing. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey also emphasized the significance of the game during an appearance on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay.’

Nick Saban and Kirby Smart are set to go at each other again. These two teams last met in the 2021 national championships final, where Georgia got the better of Alabama.

The Bulldogs currently boast a 29-game winning streak and are undefeated this season. On the other hand, Alabama has lost one game early in the season against the Texas Longhorns. They entered this contest after defeating the Auburn Tigers for the Iron Bowl.

SEC championship alcohol policy

Undoubtedly, this fixture has a marquee status in college football. However, a shocking revelation at Mercedes-Benz Stadium has dampened spirits. As fans approached the venue, they were met with signs proclaiming,

"Alcohol will not be served to general admission at Mercedes-Benz Stadium."

This decision by the SEC has not gone well with the spectators. Despite the thrilling prospect of witnessing top-tier football, the alcohol ban at the SEC Championship Game has left fans far from amused.

The outcome of this game will play a crucial role in determining their place in the College Football Playoff. A win for the Crimson Tide could complicate matters for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Nick Saban calls for SEC team in college football playoffs

Alabama coach Nick Saban is adamant about the SEC’s deserving spot in the College Football Playoff, even if his team upsets No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game. He said:

"It would be a disrespect to the SEC if there isn't an SEC representation."

With the SEC clinching four of the last national championships, including Georgia’s and Alabama’s victories, Saban believes the overall strength warrants playoff inclusion. Appearing on ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ the veteran coach said:

"I think the SEC is one of the best conferences in the country. I think Georgia is one of the best teams in the country. I think they're one of the best four teams in the country. I think if we beat them, we'd be one of the best four teams in the country."

Even Greg Sankey supports this stance. He acknowledges the conference’s impressive track record and the rigorous schedules of its top teams. Sankey highlighted the success of the SEC in the playoff, underlining the likelihood of securing a spot for the 10th consecutive year.

However, a potential scenario involving one-loss Alabama and Texas, both conference champions, could pose challenges, especially considering Texas’ prior victory over Alabama Crimson Tide. With the SEC championship game and other conference clashes in play, the playoff landscape remains uncertain.