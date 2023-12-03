SEC Commish Greg Sankey reveals his prediction for Michigan vs Iowa Big Ten championship game

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey quietly favored Iowa's offense while predicting the outcome of the Hawkeyes' Big Ten championship game against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.

When asked about his preference for the huge matchup, Sankey talked about the Hawkeyes and what they can bring to the game. Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," he sang praises for the No.18 Iowa and how the team can cause an upset against the No. 2-ranked opponents Michigan.

“I’m certain, I’m convinced, that Iowa has a big bag of offensive tricks for tomorrow,” Sankey said. “I think they’ve been saving it all year. The defense is specialized, finely-tuned. I think it’s going to be a big bag of offensive tricks.”

Easier said than done. It is a massive task for the Hawkeyes to achieve such a feat. Despite a balanced offense and defense, they are facing an excellent football team in Wolverines, ranked second in the country in defense and conceding only 246.8 yards per game. Penn State is the only team ahead of them with fewer leaks in every outing.

Interestingly, there is a significant disparity in how the oddsmakers see this championship game. Iowa is coming in as an underdog, with a 22-point margin, hinting how massive the return will be. Despite staying on top of the B10 West with a 10-2 record, the Hawkeyes are far behind Michigan, who has been perfect, first in the East at 12-0.

Is there any reason for Greg Sankey to support an underdog team like Iowa?

As the commissioner of the SEC, Greg Sankey's sole purpose is to see two teams from his conference in the College Football Playoff. The current scenario only supports Georgia's inclusion, with little chance left for Alabama.

To his dismay, the Washington Huskies have already been declared Pac-12 winners, with an outstanding 13-game winning spree. Moreover, Michigan is on the verge of becoming Big Ten champions after they defeat Iowa tonight.

Surprise package Florida State will also qualify with a win over Louisville and be declared ACC champions. And since Texas has already defeated Alabama in Week 2, the Longhorns hold an upper hand in the qualifying race. Therefore, supporting an underdog is the least Greg Sankey can do while hoping for the best for his conference.