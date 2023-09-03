What SEC team has the most championships in all sports?

The SEC is one of the best conferences in all of collegiate sports, especially college football. And for good reason: almost all of the member teams in the Southeastern Conference have experienced immense athletic success, winning national championships in a lot of different disciplines.

But just how many has each member school won?

Well, we will answer that right now with cold, hard numbers. We will include both men's and women's SEC teams in this list. However, we'll only be focusing on the NCAA. That said, let's begin!

Ranking SEC teams with the most championships in all sports

The LSU Tigers' teams have won the most championships out of all SEC teams in sports recognized by the NCAA. LSU has a total of 51 national team championships, 24 for men and 27 for women

Now that we know who's won the most let's look at the rest of them in descending order.

Arkansas - 50

The Arkansas Razorbacks have claimed 50 national championships throughout their storied history. This makes them second out of all SEC teams on this list. Much of their titles were won in men's sports (43) as opposed to women's sports (7). This includes basketball, cross country and track & field.

Florida - 47

The Gators have won 26 men's and 21 women's titles in baseball, basketball, football, golf, track & field, swimming & diving, golf, gymnastics, tennis, soccer and softball.

Georgia - 33

Of the Bulldogs' 33 total NCAA team national titles, most of them have been won by women's teams (21) compared to men's (12). They've won in baseball, golf, tennis, track & field, gymnastics, swimming and football. Georgia is the current back-to-back defending champ in football.

Alabama - 28

The mighty Alabama Crimson Tide has won 20 NCAA men's and eight women's titles. They've won in golf, team gymnastics and softball while being perhaps one of the greatest college football dynasties ever. They're among the most recognizable SEC teams for this reason alone.

Tennessee - 16

The Volunteers have won six men's and 10 women's NCAA team titles in football, cross country, track & field, swimming & diving, basketball, tennis and softball.

Auburn - 16

Tied with the Vols at 16 total NCAA team titles for sixth among all SEC teams, the Tigers have won 10 men's and six women's titles in swimming, track & field, football and equestrian.

Kentucky - 15

For the Kentucky Wildcats, their best sport is men's basketball, having won eight of their 15 total national titles in that sport. They've also won in cross country and women's volleyball, alongside four NCAA co-ed championships in rifle.

Texas A&M - 13

The Aggies have won six men's and seven women's team titles in golf, track & field, basketball and softball.

Vanderbilt - 6

The Commodores' six national titles are split with two men's and four women's championships in baseball, bowling and tennis.

South Carolina - 5

The Gamecocks have won five total titles, two in men's and three in women's sports. They won in baseball, track & field and basketball.

Ole Miss - 3

Despite being one of the more recognizable teams in the Southeastern Conference, Ole Miss hasn't won much in the way of NCAA team championships. They only have three in total, winning in baseball and golf.

Missouri - 2

Mizzou has won a couple of NCAA team championships in track & field and baseball. But compared to almost all SEC teams, they haven't won much.

Mississippi State - 1

Mississippi State's only national team championship is one of the most recent, having beaten Vanderbilt for the 2021 College World Series baseball title.