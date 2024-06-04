SEC unveils new 16-team logo as conference welcomes Texas and Oklahoma 

The SEC was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the conference realignment and expansion scramble that headlined college sports for the past few years. The conference added powerhouse programs, the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners.

With their addition, the conference now boasts 16 teams, and during the conference meeting in Destin, a new logo that includes the Red River Rivals was included in a new-look logo in a pie-chart format.

It also includes the Ole Miss Rebels, the Missouri Tigers, the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Arkansas Razorbacks. The new logo has moved from the original 10 teams to 16 teams and was revealed by 'Action Network's' Brett McMurphy on X.

Can the SEC expand further?

The conference realignment and expansion games have had three main beneficiaries with the SEC, the Big Ten and the Big 12 plundering the other conferences and bringing about the demise of the Pac-12.

The games could still be on with the ACC still in play with the majority of its programs still seeking a way out of its ironclad media rights agreement and hoping to find new homes.

Programs like the lucrative Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles could come into play if they find a way out of the agreement, and as one of the most lucrative conferences in college sports, the SEC would likely make a play for them.

During the conference's spring meetings, Commissioner Greg Sankey was asked about the possibility of other programs joining in the future and his answer reinforced the possibility.

“We respect that there are agreements and situations that prevent a lot of movement, so our focus has been on our 16. But, I pay attention,” Sankey said. "All three (expansions) helped elevate this league. They all brought strength.”

Recently, Florida State Seminoles athletic director Scott Stricklin name-dropped the Southeastern Conference during a news conference where he heralded the desirability of his program to any conference potentially sending signals to the expansionist conferences.

“Anybody who made our league better, we’d be supportive of joining the SEC,” Stricklin said.

The grant of rights deal in the ACC seems to be ironclad and lasts until 2036 with punitive penalties for any programs hoping to decamp before the time period elapses.

The new Southeastern Conference logo could soon have more teams if Clemson and Florida State win their ongoing court cases against the ACC and break free of the restrictive media rights deal.