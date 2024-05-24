Senator Ted Cruz urges action from Congress amid House vs NCAA pay for play settlement

Senator Ted Cruz is calling for action from Congress after the NCAA and power conferences agreed to settlement terms in the House v. NCAA lawsuit which allows schools to pay players. The settlement means the NCAA will pay over $2.7 billion in damages over 10 years to former and current athletes.

As part of the lawsuit, schools will opt-in to a revenue-sharing agreement which will see them get around $20 million per year. After the historic deal, Texas Senator Cruz called for Congress to step in.

“Today’s settlement presents a significant change for a college athletics system still facing tremendous legal uncertainty absent Congressional action,” Ted Cruz said in a statement provided to On3. “I carefully worked with athletic associations, conferences, universities, and student-athletes across the country to put forth draft legislation that would allow for this agreement, including the revenue-sharing provisions, without degrading the educational benefits many student-athletes receive.

“Overall, I believe this agreement demonstrates the urgent need for Congress to act and give the more than half a million student-athletes across the country to continue using athletics as a path to get an education and develop life skills for their future.”

It is a massive and historic deal but Ted Cruz hopes Congress will step in and act on it.

Ted Cruz calls for congressional intervention, Lori Trahan urges NCAA Action

Although Ted Cruz is urging Congress to intervene in this deal, Congresswoman Lori Trahan issued a statement on Friday, advising the NCAA to engage in collective bargaining instead of relying on Congress.

Trahan called the agreement a massive victory for athletes as she says they deserve a share in the multi-billion revenue that they generate for the NCAA.

“This agreement is a massive victory for athletes who create the value in college sports and deserve a share in the multi-billion dollar revenue they generate,” Lori Trahan said.

Trahan also believes that college leaders should take this as an opportunity to embrace a future where they can pay athletes what they deserve. The deal will allow college athletes to receive a share of the revenues.

Cruz has long been considered a power player when it comes to the NCAA securing its legislation.