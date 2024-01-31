Senior Bowl 2024 Roster: Top 5 NFL draft prospects to watch out for in All-Star game 

The 2024 Senior Bowl is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 3. Practices, however, are set to kick off on Tuesday, Jan. 30, with over 120 players set to attend. Here's a closer look at the top prospects that will take part in the Senior Bowl:

Top 5 NFL draft prospects to watch out for in Senior Bowl

#1. Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. has plenty to gain from the Senior Bowl. While he will likely be selected in either the first or second round, he could establish himself as a top-four quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft class. He initially joined the Indiana Hoosiers as a three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class.

Penix Jr. threw for 4,197 yards, 29 touchdowns and 15 interceptions with the Hoosiers. He completed 59.4% of his passes while adding 165 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Each of his four seasons with the program ended with injury, however, and he joined the Washington Huskies via the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season.

He broke out in his two seasons with the Huskies, throwing for 9,544 yards, 67 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. Penix Jr. completed 65.4% of his passes while adding 100 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

#2. Bo Nix

Bo Nix is in a similar position as Michael Penix Jr. as he can establish himself as the projected fourth quarterback off the board with a strong Senior Bowl performance. He initially joined the Auburn Tigers as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class.

Nix threw for 7,251 yards, 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in three seasons with the Tigers. He completed 59.4% of his passes while adding 869 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. He joined the Oregon Ducks via the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season.

Similar to Penix Jr., Nix broke out with the Ducks, throwing for 8,101 yards, 74 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He completed 74.9% of his passes while adding 744 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.

#3. Olu Fashanu

Olu Fashanu is a projected top 10 pick and could climb boards with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl. He joined the Penn State Nittany Lions as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. Fashanu appeared in 29 games during his collegiate career.

#4. Laiatu Latu

Laiatu Latu could also be a top 10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He joined the Washington Huskies as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. Latu recorded 15 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and one pass defended as a true freshman, however, an injury forced him to retire ahead of his sophomore season.

He joined the UCLA Bruins ahead of the 2022 season after two years away and was medically cleared. In two seasons, he recorded 85 total tackles, 34.0 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks, two interceptions, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three passes defended.

#5. Jer'Zhan Newton

Jer'Zhan Newton already projects as a first-round pick, however, he could climb up boards this week. He joined the Illinois Fighting Illini as a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. Newton recorded 187 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 18.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and five passes defended.