Senior Bowl Practice Day 2: Insider report on top players who stood out ft. UCLA's Oluwafemi Oladejo

The weather heated up on the second day of Senior Bowl practice, as the thermometer hit 70 degrees under a bright sky, making many run for the sunscreen. Likewise, the play on the field really took off, and there were several players who stood out and impressed scouts. Here are the standouts from Wednesday in Mobile.

Senior Bowl Practice Day 2 report

#1 Oluwafemi Oladejo (LB-Edge/UCLA)

Truth be told, this was the second terrific practice by Oladejo, who also stood out Tuesday. The athletic edge rusher could not be blocked, as he continuously beat offensive linemen, some who had a 50-pound advantage on him.

Oluwafemi Oladejo - Source: Imagn

Oladejo was quick, explosive and showed a lot of athleticism. He used his hands incredibly well and was smooth moving around the field. It’s a good bet he’s solidified himself as a Day 2 pick.

#2 Justin Barron (LB/Syracuse)

While at Syracuse, Barron looked incredibly quick and athletic, traits he showed during Senior Bowl practice. What really stood out were Barron’s skills in coverage.

Justin Barron - Source: Getty

During one-on-one drills, where tight ends and running backs have a decided advantage over linebackers, Barron look terrific and continually beat his opponent defending the pass.

He wasn’t opportunistic, and his pass defenses were not the result of poorly thrown balls, rather outstanding defense by Barron. That skill is lacking in NFL linebackers and will help improve Barron’s draft stock.

#3 Josh Farmer (DT/Florida State)

Some questioned Farmer’s decision to enter the draft this year, yet he looked dominant and pulled together a complete session Wednesday. Farmer has a next-level build, measuring 6-foot-3, 314 pounds with arms that extend over 35 inches.

He displayed a terrific first step off the snap and consistently got leverage on opponents. Farmer showed a lot of power and the ability to knock opponents off the line or explode past them off the snap. And he did it against a talented group of blockers. At the very least, Farmer should scouts what he is capable of.

#4 Grey Zabel (OL/North Dakota State)

Zabel was fantastic at a number of offensive line positions Wednesday. The college tackle lined up at both guard and center and dominated everyone he faced. Fundamentally sound, Zabel blocks with terrific leverage and hand technique.

Grey Zabel - Source: Imagn

He also did a great job using his 316-pound frame to outmuscle defenders from the action. The versatility to successfully line up at several spots on the offensive line, coupled with his play against better competition here at the Senior Bowl, has Zabel’s draft stock moving North.

#5 Anthony Belton (T/North Carolina State)

Belton has been an enigma for NFL scouts. He has early-round size and athleticism, yet his inconsistent play on the field leads many to believe he’s a late-round pick. For most of the day Wednesday, we saw the best of Belton.

Anthony Belton - Source: Imagn

He bends and moves incredibly well for someone who measures over 6-foot-5 and 345 pounds. The ability to lower his pads and get leverage on defenders for someone that size is unusual, as is Belton’s ability to slide his feet in pass protection.

He has incredible upside, as he proved today, and if Belton is able to meet his potential, he’ll be a starting tackle in the NFL.

#6 Josaiah Stewart (Edge/Michigan)

Stewart may be small in stature compared to the rest of the pass rushers, measuring under 6-foot-1 and 248 pounds, yet he plays big football.

Josaiah Stewart - Source: Imagn

The explosive edge rusher seemed to welcome taking on blockers who were almost 100 pounds heavier than him, and used his quickness, athleticism and sheer grit to consistently beat them.

Stewart showed a variety of moves getting off blocks and a terrific closing burst. He’ll be a great pass rush specialist on Sundays.

