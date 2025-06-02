“Settle the f*ck down”: Pablo Torre faces Bill Simmons' wrath over extensive coverage on Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson’s relationship 

The Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson has dominated the airwaves for weeks now, but sports personality Bill Simmons is not a fan of the coverage or how Pablo Torre has kept going with the story for weeks.
On an episode of "The Rewatchables" from Wednesday, Simmons complained as only he could about the coverage Torre keeps giving the North Carolina Tar Heels head coach and Hudson. The personality, a notorious Boston sports fan, shared the tirade on his podcast's X account on Monday.
“Pablo Torre would’ve done a long podcast about Leo Farnsworth trying to practice with the team, and then done a media tour about it afterwards,” Simmons said.
“I’ve never seen anybody dine on a stupider story for a week and a half while pretending you’re a journalist. What the f*ck was that? Seriously. Oh, Belichick’s dating a girl. ‘Oh, let me do nine shows about it.’ Settle the f*ck down.”
When countered that everyone was talking about the topic, Bill Simmons said that Torre could "maybe do two shows about it" instead of having a "media tour". Torre has consistently discussed the couple in the last few weeks.
Pablo Torre has had some information leads that have been appealing to multiple media outlets, to be fair. He has been approached by media companies like The Athletic and Vanity Fair on the topic, and even defended his reporting of the Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson saga, claiming he likes "taking stupid things seriously."
Torre's claim that UNC had banned Hudson from the football training campus even prompted a response from the school. So whatever Pablo Torre has been doing on the subject, the media and the fans figure to be following closely.
Even Bill Simmons has talked about the relationship in his podcast. While he may not like Torre extending the news on Belichick and Hudson as much as he has, the New England native hasn't shied away from it.
Bill Simmons is a big Boston sports fan
Bill Simmons is one of the most famous Boston sports fans. Being a Big New England Patriots fan might have something to do with his dislike for Pablo Torre's coverage.
Simmons is the founder of "The Ringer", but before that, he originally gained fame as the "Boston Sports Guy" before joining ESPN. He campaigned for the symbolic post of Red Sox Nation president.
The Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson stories are unlikely to go away with the college football season still months away, so Pablo Torre could become a fixture in the news cycle for a time.
