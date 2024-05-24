"Sh*t looks like a rug": CFB fans react to SEC logos being added to Texas Longhorns' Campbell-Williams Field

The Texas Longhorns are moving to the Southeastern Conference in the 2024 season, and preparations for it are already underway. On Thursday, some snaps showing the SEC logos being added to Campbell-William Field went viral on social media. The new additions to the stadium were posted on Instagram by "Inside Texas," drawing instant reactions from the college football world.

The Longhorns are coming off a playoff run in the 2023 season, winning the Big 12 championship. Now they will be up against teams like Alabama and Georgia as they prepare for their SEC debut in the upcoming season. And the signs have already been put up, signaling the realignment.

Here are the snaps showing the SEC logos at the Texas Longhorns home, Campbell-William Field in Austin:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The college football world gave its verdict on the new development. While a few said the signs didn't look good, others expressed concern about the artificial turf on the field. Some fans have directly requested that the Longhorns get a natural grass field before the conference switch. Here are a few reactions:

"Sh*t looks like a rug," a fan commented.

Fans gave their opinion on the new development.

Some more reactions.

The Steve Sarkisian-coached Texas Longhorns will meet their longtime rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies, after 13 years of being apart. According to SEC analyst Paul Finebaum, Texas switching conferences might have come after watching its rivals succeed there.

"A&M was so successful in the SEC… that Texas said ‘we want some of that,’" Finebaum said, via Sports Illustrated.

Texas Longhorns and the SEC expansion

Most of the Power Five conferences have seen massive realignment in the past year, with many programs going to bigger leagues. The Pac-12 has seen almost all its member schools leave for better deals and competition. As teams like Colorado prepare for their time in the Big 12, its heavyweights, like the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners, are headed to the SEC.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) runs drills during practice.

The Longhorns were the best team in the Big 12 last season, going 11-1 in the regular season with a 9-1 conference record. They won the conference title for one last time and made their way to the College Football Playoff. While the Longhorns fell to the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl, they showed that they are indeed a formidable unit.

Texas will have Quinn Ewers as its quarterback again in 2024, and he is certainly one of the most elite options in his position. The school has also brought in replacement targets for the quarterback to compensate for the loss of offensive players. The team is expected to be a great addition to an already competitive conference. It remains to be seen how the Longhorns cope with the massive change.