SEC expansion: 5 teams that look formidable after conference realignment in 2024

The recent conference realignment will include an SEC expansion that adds Oklahoma and Texas in 2024. Both programs have decided to leave the Big 12 to join the SEC, which will add an additional level of competition to the conference going forward.

The recent success of Texas and Oklahoma in college football has fans wondering which teams in the SEC will be the most dangerous in 2024. Here's a look at five teams that are expected to be the most imposing this year following the SEC expansion.

Five teams that look formidable after the SEC expansion in 2024

#5 Missouri Tigers

NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Missouri at Ohio State

Missouri finished an impressive 2023 season, going 11-2 and beating Ohio State 14-3 in the Cotton Bowl. But they lost key players on the defensive side of the ball, including Darius Robinson, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Ty'Ron Hopper and their leading rusher Cody Schrader.

Brady Cook will return, and he will have his top target, Luther Burden III, returning for another season as well. Burden is expected to put together another dominant season and remain one of the most dangerous weapons in the conference even after the SEC expansion.

#4 Ole Miss Rebels

NCAA Football: Mississippi at Mississippi State

Ole Miss is awaiting their turn to stand atop the conference, and even amidst the conference realignment and SEC expansion, they should once again be one of the top teams in the conference.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart returns for another season after throwing for 3,364 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2023. They lost their leading rusher, Quinshon Judkins, after his transfer to Ohio State, but brought in both Georgia State's Marcus Carroll and Appalachian State's Nate Noel to help fill the void left by Judkins.

Their defense will also feature some new talent from the transfer portal, including Toriano Pride Jr., Corey Flagg, Darris Smith and Chris McClellan.

#3 Alabama Crimson Tide

NCAA Football: Rose Bowl-Alabama at Michigan

Kalen DeBoer will begin a new era of Alabama football in 2024 after the SEC expansion as he takes over for Nick Saban following his retirement. The Crimson Tide will have Jalen Milroe returning at quarterback behind one of the top offensive lines in the country.

Wide receiver Germie Bernard followed his coach from Washington to Alabama to become one of the top targets for Milroe this season. The Crimson Tide lost their top two wideouts from last season, Jermaine Burton and Isaiah Bond.

Even with some heavy losses via the transfer portal, Alabama will bring in a ton of talent on the defensive side of the ball, including freshman Zabien Brown and Michigan transfer Keon Sabb.

#2 Texas Longhorns

Texas QB #3 Quinn Ewers

Texas is one of the newcomers to the SEC due to conference realignment and the SEC expansion in 2024. They were a top team in the Big 12 last season, finishing with a 9-1 conference record under coach Steve Sarkisian.

The team now has their sights set on dominating one of the most talented conferences in college football. Quarterback Quinn Ewers will return for another season and is one of the nation's top players at his position.

Ewers lost many of his top targets from last season, but Texas hopes to have found replacements by bringing in Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden, and Silas Bolden from the transfer portal.

The team also brought in big transfers on the defensive side of the ball, including Andrew Mukuba, Tiaoalii Savea and Trey Moore.

#1 Georgia Bulldogs

NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Georgia at Florida State

Coach Kirby Smart has the Georgia Bulldogs prepared for another season as one of the top teams in the conference post-SEC expansion. Conference realignment doesn't seem to push Georgia off the top spot in the conference ahead of the 2024 season.

Quarterback Carson Beck returns for another season but will be without his top target, Brock Bowers. Oscar Delp will attempt to serve as Bowers' replacement at tight end, with Dominic Lovett leading the wide receiver core.

The Bulldogs added Florida transfer Trevor Etienne to pair with Roderick Robinson II in the backfield after last season's leading rushers Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton.

Georgia's defense features many veteran players returning for another season, including Malaki Starks and Mykel Williams. They also brought in top freshman recruits KJ Bolden and Ellis Robinson IV to their secondary this year.

Which team do you think will be the most formidable after the conference realignment and SEC expansion? Let's know in the comments section below.

