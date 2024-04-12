"Sh*t, that was a very toxic locker room": Cam Newton refers Gators "untouchable" while slamming Netflix documentary for wrong potrayal of Florida

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton had an incredible season college football season with the Auburn Tigers. The 34-year-old became an Auburn legend after leading them to the program's second-ever national championship since 1957.

However, before making a name for himself with the Tigers, Newton went through a difficult phase of transition, especially during his collegiate debut with the Florida Gators.

During a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe on the 'Club Shay Shay' podcast, Cam Newton opened up about what the day-to-day life was like with the Gators under former head coach Urban Meyer. Newton critiqued Netflix's Florida documentary released last year called "Untold: Swamp Kings", stating that it failed to accurately depict the real story firsthand.

While talking to Sharpe, Newton discussed how 'toxic' the locker room was and how a lot of intricate details were left out in the documentary much to his disappointment.

"I was so disappointed in the documentary because they left out so much. Go talk to Percy Harvin. Go talk to Charlie Strong. Go talk to Joe Haden. Ask them the real. They would have did that s*** for free, f*** all the Netflix deals." (10:46)

"We want to tell the real story? S**t, that was a very toxic locker room, where we still had success. But damn, it was a combination of a lot of talent that was boiling over. And there was times where it was a thing of beauty. Where it was a competition everyday, every practice. We competed."

Cam Newton joined the Florida Gators in 2007 as a freshman backup quarterback for Tim Tebow. However, during his sophomore season, he took a medical redshirt because of an ankle injury.

Following a suspension from the team due to felony charges, Newton then transferred to play junior college football for Blinn. After one season with Blinn, he transferred to Auburn Tigers during the 2010 season, where he went on to win the Heisman trophy along with the national championship.

Cam Newton opened up about true feelings for Urban Meyer's Florida Gators

During the interview, Newton also revealed that after the Gators won the 2009 national championship, Urban Meyer had refused to give him a championship ring. This deeply hit the 34-year-old, instilling a sense of motivation for him to make a name for himself.

"What really ticked me the f*** off was when my father had called Urban to ask for a championship ring, he didn't gimme a championship ring. So that was really my driving force to becoming the player who I was. I said, don't worry about it. I'm gonna go get my own."

