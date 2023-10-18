South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is clearly frustrated. His annoyance has reached new heights as he broke a bone in his right foot after his team's 41-39 loss to Florida.

The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-4, 1-3 SEC) have been plagued by injuries. This season is marking their worst start since Beamer arrived back in 2021. Walking into the post-match conference on Tuesday, the Gamecocks HC was seen limping. Explaining the situation, Beamer said:

“It was after the game, and certainly that was a gut-wrenching and emotional loss. I was frustrated and kicked something I shouldn't have kicked and thought I was OK, and then the adrenaline of the game wore off.”

Describing the emotional loss, Beamer added:

"Before anyone starts the narrative like the head football coach is frustrated and lost his poise and all that -- no, I care. I care about these kids, and I was really upset on Saturday night because I didn't do enough to help them get over the hump and win the football game."

There were a lot of questions in the post-match regarding his foot. Shane Beamer addressed those concerns while asserting:

"I don't think I have to have surgery, but there is a broken bone in my foot. It hurts like ‘you know what.’ I've got to show toughness & fight through it. It’s been one of those years."

Shane Beamer's Gamecocks lose to Florida Gators

In a homecoming clash at Williams-Brice Stadium, the South Carolina Gamecocks suffered a devastating 41-39 loss to the Florida Gators. This was the second consecutive defeat for the Gamecocks against the Gators.

Florida sealed the game with a passing touchdown from quarterback Graham Mertz and a game-winning connection to Ricky Pearsall in the final 50 seconds.

Despite the loss, running back Mario Anderson emerged as a bright spot for South Carolina. He recorded 98 rushing yards from 20 carries and 34 receiving yards from two receptions, including a 20-yard touchdown.

The Gamecocks utilized the open week to revamp their offensive line. This even resulted in improved performance, particularly in creating opportunities for the run game. Shane Beamer will definitely be feeling upbeat about their offense.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler also bounced back after a challenging week. He completed 23 of 30 passes for 313 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. However, defensive struggles for the Gamecocks are still persisting. The unit failed to force a Florida punt until late in the first half.

South Carolina’s defense has managed a season-high five tackles for loss and two sacks. But the defense gave up 494 total yards, exposing vulnerabilities in the backfield, particularly against the downfield passing of Graham Mertz. Improving on the defense would be quite a headache for HC Shane Beamer.

The loss is a significant setback for the South Carolina Gamecocks, who now stand at 2-4, with defensive challenges posing a considerable hurdle for the team's overall performance in the SEC.