Graham Mertz stats: How does the collegiate career of the Gators QB look?

Graham Mertz was recently named the starting quarterback for the Florida Gators by coach Billy Napier. His audition for the permanent role begins against Utah on Aug. 31.

Mertz has been tasked with replacing former Gators' quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was picked No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

He impressed coach Billy Napier sufficiently during the fall camp and was named the starting quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“I’ve been very impressed with Graham,” Napier said. “Graham’s a 32-start player, he’s played over 2,000 snaps at a really established program in Wisconsin and we went through an extensive process to make that decision. I think Graham’s an accomplished player, but more importantly, I’ve been impressed with the person and the leader."

Mertz didn't have the best year in 2021 for the Wisconsin Badgers, throwing 1,958 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a pass completion rate of 59.5%, which was a drop from the shortened 2020 COVID-shortened season of 61.1%.

He led his team to the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State, where the 6-foot-3, 218-pound QB went 11 for 15 for 137 passing yards.

Mertz also went 11 for 17 for 130 passing yards and one touchdown when Wisconsin beat Wake Forest in the Duke Mayo Bowl.

Graham Mertz, 22, had the best of his four college seasons last year when he completed 57.3% of his passes and threw for 2,136 yards and 19 touchdowns.

In total, he has amassed a record of 5,405 yards, 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

Mertz's touchdown to intercept ratio during his time in Wisconsin does not make for pretty reading. He threw 29 touchdowns which came alongside 21 interceptions.

Expand Tweet

Mertz ranked No. 1 in interceptions (11) in the 2021 Big Ten season.

The Rise of Graham Mertz

Graham Mertz was a four-star recruit in the class of 2019 recruited from Misson Blue Valley North. According to On3, he was the No. 4 quarterback and No. 57 overall prospect nationally.

Graham Mertz didn't have the most eye-catching career with the Wisconsin Badgers before entering the transfer portal and washing up in Florida. It was a bit of a surprise when the Gators opted to sign him.

Mertz's most outstanding features are his intensity, hard work and extensive collegiate experience.

Graham Mertz will have Jack Miller, a fellow transfer from Ohio State, breathing down his neck and waiting for him to stutter before snatching the job. Napier explained the dynamics of having two equally talented quarterbacks for the job:

“This guy (Mertz) has an incredible work ethic, he is in the building and he is fanatical about his preparation. I think that has helped the competition, I think it’s caused Jack to respond. Jack’s had an incredible offseason and he’s in position for a great camp.”

Having that sort of rival might lead Mertz to raise his game, or it might affect him negatively. Gators fans will be watching the competition between Graham Mertz and Jack Miller closely all season.