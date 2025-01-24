Shane Beamer new contract: How much will South Carolina coach make?

Shane Beamer, who has coached the South Carolina Gamecocks since the 2021 season, has signed a new contract. Reporter Mike Uva reported that Beamer signed a new deal that will run through to the 2030 season.

Under his new contract, Beamer will earn upwards of $8 million each year starting in the 2025 season. Uva wrote on X:

"Just In: South Carolina's BOT has approved a new contract for Shane Beamer. The new deal will run through 2030 and Beamer will make $8.15M this upcoming season and will max out at $8.65M in 2030. Beamer’s previous deal for 2025 was originally set at $6.625."

There is reportedly an escalator clause in the contract that will see his salary increase by $100,000 each year. His previous contract was set to expire after the 2027 season and maxed out at $7.125 million.

Shane Beamer comments on his new contract

After signing his new contract, Shane Beamer put out a statement. It was reported by Gamecocks reporter Wes Mitchell.

"I’m proud to represent the University of South Carolina and to lead our football program as the head coach," said Beamer. "Thank you to President Amirides, Thad Westbrook and the Board of Trustees, Ray Tanner and Jeremiah Donati for their trust and support. As I’ve said before, this is my dream job.

"My family and I love being here. We’ve accomplished a lot on and off the field over the past four years, but we’re not satisfied. There’s more to do and we’re just getting started."

In Beamer's tenure as a coach, the South Carolina Gamecocks have had an up-and-down record. In his first season with the team, he led them to a 7-6 record and a win in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. However, it is the only bowl game win the team has had with Beamer as head coach.

The 2022 season saw the team take a small step forward, achieving an 8-5 record. Unfortunately for Beamer, that record was not sustained in the 2023 season as the team only had five wins. However, they bounced back with nine wins in 2024.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have a tough task getting back into SEC Championship contention under Beamer. The team has not played in a championship game since 2010 and has never won an SEC Championship.

Beamer has proven that he can be an effective coach, and this new contract makes him the highest-paid coach in program history. However, it is yet to be seen whether he can take them to the next level.

