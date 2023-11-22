Shane Beamer news: South Carolina HC reportedly looking for next coaching gig

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer is reportedly looking for his next job.

Beamer is about to wrap up his third season as the coach of the Gamecocks and has gone 19-17 overall, but is 5-6 this season.

Although Beamer hasn't been fired, ESPN's college football reporter Adam Rittenberg revealed the South Carolina coach is an option being considered for the Mississippi State head coaching job.

"The school has typically leaned toward offensive coaches and could again after Arnett. Would athletics director Zac Selmon make a run at South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, who overlapped with him at Oklahoma from 2018 to 2020, and spent 2004 to 2006 on staff at Mississippi State?"

Mississippi State fired Zach Arnett during his first season at the helm, and the Bulldogs will be searching for a new coach this off-season.

Shane Beamer shuts down report he's going to Mississippi State

This is not the first time Shane Beamer has been linked to the vacant coaching role with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. When asked about the same, he shut it down, saying he loved coaching in Columbia.

"As far as Mississippi State, I understand the connection, wife is from Starkville, Mississippi State grad, I spent three years there, not to mention, Zac their athletic director is one of my best friends in the entire world, the fact the night before I interviewed for this job, we spent Thanksgiving with his family and he and I talk regularly and have a ton of respect for him."

He continued:

"He's doing an awesome job in Starkville. But, no this is where I want to be. Love Columbia and want to be here for a long time. I said when I got hired, this is my dream job and still feel that way. In my mind, we are just getting started here."