Shane Beamer's TE Brady Hunt & wife, Maggie, flexes couple goals with striking photos from latest offseason getaway

Brady Hunt is gearing up for his second stint with Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks. The tight end transferred from Ball State to the Gamecocks after the end of the 2023 season. In his debut campaign with the team, he was a part of a three-man rotation in his position alongside Michael Smith and Joshua Simon.

Apart from offseason training, Brady Hunt is also spending time making memories with his wife, Maggie. On Thursday, she shared a post on Instagram, showing off her offseason adventures with her husband. Maggie shared a series of snippets of the couple's vacation with friends.

In one photo, she walked down the beach at sunset, hand in hand with Brady Hunt. Another snippet showed her enjoying a drink by the beach while wearing a green dress. She also shared a photo where the South Carolina TE posed with friends.

Hunt and his wife dated for a while before tying the knot at a Baptist Church in Muncie, Indiana, in June 2024. They held a reception for family and close friends at The Barn on Boundary in Eaton.

Hunt spent three seasons with Ball State before joining South Carolina. He missed the entirety of the 2023 campaign because of an ankle injury. In his comeback season with the Gamecocks, he put up a modest performance, tallying 22 receiving yards on the field.

Brady Hunt re-signs with South Carolina's NIL collective

In January, the TE signed a new NIL deal with Garner Trust, the NIL collective of the South Carolina Gamecocks. This new deal guarantees his return to the program this upcoming season.

Shan Beamer took over as the coach of the Gamecocks in 2021. In four seasons, he has put up a 29-22 record. Last season, they finished with a 9-4 campaign and a Citrus Bowl loss to Illinois. On Always College Football, he highlighted the development of quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

"He continued to get better throughout the year," Beamer said. "He's continued to get better since the season ended, through January, February and then March and April with spring practice."

Joshua Simon departed for the NFL this year via the draft, which leaves South Carolina with Brady Hunt, Michael Smith and Kentucky transfer Jordan Dingle in the TE department. It will be interesting to see if Hunt gets the opportunity as a starter this upcoming season.

