Shane Beamer SEC Media Days: Start time, live stream, players and expected questions for the South Carolina HC explored

The Southeastern Conference Media Days continue on Thursday, and South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer will take questions from the assembled media.

Beamer will speak to the media at 11:30 a.m. ET about the Gamecocks' upcoming season. Apart from Beamer, DL Tonka Hemingway, P Kai Kroeger and QB Spencer Rattler will also speak to the media.

SEC Media Days can be seen live on SEC Network or SEC Network+, while the event will take place at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

What will Shane Beamer talk about?

Spencer Rattler will speak at the SEC Media Days

Shane Beamer finished his second season as head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks and had above .500 in both seasons.

One of the biggest questions Beamer will be asked is how he can take South Carolina to the next level and compete for an SEC championship. The Gamecocks do have one of the harder schedules in the nation, but with Spencer Rattler under center, South Carolina should be one of the better teams in the SEC.

Many Gamecocks fans have thought Shane Beamer would be the one to lead them to the promised land. With Rattler in his final season, there is no better time than now for South Carolina to make a run with Beamer at the helm.

As for the players, the biggest question Spencer Rattler will be asked is why he decided to come back. Rattler has been a highly-touted prospect since high school, and although he had some struggles at Oklahoma, he played well last season with the Gamecocks.

Many expected Rattler to enter the NFL draft, be a Day 2 selection and possibly sneak into the first round. However, Rattler decided to go back to South Carolina, which surprised many, so it will be interesting to hear why he came back and his expectations for himself and the team.

Finally, not many punters get much media time, but Kai Kroeger is special and should be the favorite to win the Ray Guy Award. He hasn't been a finalist in either of the past two seasons, which has been a surprise, but Kroeger is arguably the best punter in college football and can flip the field for South Carolina.

