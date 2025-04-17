Shannon Sharpe accuses Nico Iamaleava’s confidants of doing him a “disservice” as UCLA negotiates with Ex-Tennessee star

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava entered the transfer portal in the spring window after a contract dispute with the Volunteers. Reports came out on Thursday, April 10th, when insider Pete Nakos said that Iamaleava and the Volunteers were negotiating a new contract for him and it could lead to him entering the portal.

Although Iamaleava's camp initially denied the reports, it was later reported on Saturday by Nakos that Iamaleava skipped practice on Friday and intended to enter the transfer portal. A report from analyst Colin Cowherd on Wednesday indicated that Iamaleava is heading to UCLA next season.

On Thursday, former NFL player Shannon Sharpe released an episode of his podcast, 'Nightcap.' Sharpe spoke about the Iamaleava situation, saying whoever gave him the advice to leave Tennessee did him a "disservice."

"Iamaleava, you should've known by the name. Iamaleava, he did it," Sharpe said. "He gonna get $2.4 (million), now he wants $4 (million). I don't believe he's gonna get that. It seems like UCLA, nobody's gonna give him that because it's gonna be, where you gonna go?

"I sure hope he got a $4 million offer lined up because whoever advised him, his dad, his agent, his cousin, whoever, they did him a disservice."

Nico Iamaleava's deal with UCLA is not done

When Nico Iamaleava entered the transfer portal, it came as a huge shock to the college football community. Iamaleava was a budding star last season on one of the best teams in the country, Tennessee. However, with him entering the portal in the spring window, he severely limited his options.

According to SEC rules, players are not eligible to transfer between SEC schools in the spring if they want to maintain their eligibility for the following season. It appears that Iamaleava is targeting a move to the Big Ten because a report from Colin Cowherd on Wednesday indicated that is where he is going.

"I am told — moments ago — Nico Iamaleava is going to UCLA. Family still claims it’s NOT about the it’s about the Volunteersoffense. I was not told what the Bruins are paying," Cowherd wrote.

However, the deal is not done. A UCLA source told ESPN on Thursday that a deal is still being worked out. The source said:

"We'll see if it gets worked out. He's extremely talented with starting experience against elite competition. That's sort of where we are right now."

The transfer portal window stays open until April 25th.

