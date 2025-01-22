"She just buys s**t": Nick Saban makes hilarious comparison between Miss Terry's shopping and Bill Belichick's planning

Nick Saban shared with the "The Pivot Podcast" on Tuesday what he's learned as a coach from Bill Belichick. The former Alabama Crimson Tide coach appeared on the podcast to discuss his career.

During the conversation, Ryan Clark told his guest that he spoke with Belichick, who praised the former coach's work ethic and character.

"He (Belichick) sent me this. He said I learned a lot from Nick. He's a d*mn good coach. He knows every area of the game in great depth, including schemes, coaches, and players. He treats people right, honest, and fair, and he says honestly, coach Saban is in a class by himself. He has no peers," Clark said, reading a text from Belichick (39:48 onwards).

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The "College GameDay" panelist responded to Belichick's comments by crediting his coaching ability to what he learned from his longtime friend.

"Some of the best things that I know and my development as a coach came from him (Belichick), and it's defining every part of the team, every part of the organization, just like, through all these years, how he defined what you're looking for for players, you know?" Saban said (40:26 onwards).

The former Alabama coach shared that Belichick looked for players with the right physical attributes and character for every position on the team. He also praised Belichick for successfully managing an entire NFL organization.

Afterward, the retired coach compared his wife Miss Terry Saban's grocery shopping to Belichick's managing skills.

"I always tell this story. If you went to our lakehouse, we would have seven bottles of ketchup and no mustard because Miss Terry goes to the store with no list, so she just buys s**t, all right? So that could never happen with Bill Belichick because he defined when we worked out players," Saban said (41:17 onwards).

He repeated to Clark that Belichick deserves credit for his coaching ability.

"Probably professionally the biggest mistake I've ever made": Nick Saban shares the biggest regret of his career

On the podcast, Clark asked his guest what he regrets about his career. The former coach shared that his biggest mistake was leaving the LSU Tigers.

"I think sometimes you have to learn about yourself, and you might think things...when I left LSU, that was probably professionally the biggest mistake that I ever made. Not because we didn't have success in Miami, because I enjoyed coaching in Miami, but I found out in that experience that I liked coaching in college better because you could develop players personally, academically, athletically, and all that a little more than in pro ball," Saban said (44:33 onwards).

He said that while he was able to have a successful career, he still regretted leaving LSU to coach the Miami Dolphins in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.