"She was really worried": CFB insider shares Ryan Day's wife Nina's state of mind during three weeks hiatus after Michigan loss 

Head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes won the National Championship on Monday with a 34–23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. It was a spectacular playoff run from Day's squad, but the season was not always smooth sailing.

Fans and media members called for Ryan Day's job after the Buckeyes lost 13–10 to the unranked Michigan Wolverines in the regular season finale.

On Wednesday, CFB Insider Bruce Feldman talked about conversations he had with the Day family and how difficult it was for them after the loss to Michigan.

"Coaches you got a lot of stress and the Mom usually has to run the household because the Dad's hours are crazy and travel is crazy and everything else, but this other stuff they dealt with," he said. (2:25) "I mean the threats the family dealt with, around the clock protection after the loss to Michigan.

Talking to Ryan Day's son RJ, who's a really talented young quarterback. He's only a sophomore in high school. Talking to him he was like, school was really rough, he didn't go out much until after the Tennessee game. That's like three weeks. It wasn't like Tennessee happened the week later. I think that's really hard, they have two younger girls, and they know what's going wrong. I give a ton of credit to Nina Day, Ryan Day's wife, how she handled it. She told me she was really worried because, in this day and age, you need to take everything seriously, especially when it comes to things of that nature."

Ryan Day will still have pressure on him to beat Michigan next season

Ryan Day eliminated any chance of him losing his job this season with the national championship game win over Notre Dame. However, that does not mean all fans have forgiven him for his team's performances against Michigan.

The national championship has fans excited, but many care more about beating Michigan than winning a national championship.

In Day's tenure, he defeated Michigan in his first season as head coach. However, he has lost four straight games against the Wolverines since. None were more unforgivable than the loss this season. The Wolverines were an unranked team, and the Buckeyes should have thus easily beaten them. Fans will expect the Buckeyes to break the losing streak next season.

