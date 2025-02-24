“She’s a disrespectful little brat”: When Shilo Sanders complained to Coach Prime about sister Shelomi’s attitude towards him

Shilo Sanders didn’t hold back when discussing his sister Shelomi’s attitude with their father, Deion Sanders. In a 2023 video shared by Thee Pregame Network on YouTube, the Colorado coach sat down with Shelomi — nicknamed “Bossy” — to address the sibling tension. The conversation was filled with playful banter.

Ad

During a video call, Shilo voiced his frustration. He complained that she always has a bad attitude, and she must do something about it. Coach Prime, sitting next to Shelomi, responded with a knowing remark.

“You know I know she nasty,” he told Shilo (5:03).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Buffaloes safety, defending himself, added:

“And they get mad at me for sticking up …,” before Shelomi interrupted. “I talk about your dad in front of his face, stupid,” she said.

Ad

Trending

Without hesitation, Deion delivered his own quip:

“And you get your face palmed too, in the name of Jesus,” he said. “All in the name of Jesus.”

Frustrated, Shilo doubled down.

“Dad, she’s a disrespectful little brat,” he said.

Ad

Shelomi fired back:

“And you’re ugly and you’re stupid.”

However, Deion, attempting to restore peace, offered some wisdom.

“Why you gotta get a shot in, baby?” He asked. “You only get one shot at this thing called life, baby. You can’t be mad at your siblings.”

Nonetheless, Deion Sanders laughed when she jokingly called Shilo the nastiest kid he has.

Ad

Shelomi Sanders’ fresh start by choosing Alabama A&M

Shelomi Sanders (22) on the bench- Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders’ second marriage to Pilar Biggers-Sanders brought three more children into his life: sons Shilo and Shedeur, and daughter Shelomi. Born on December 14, 2003, Shelomi is the youngest and has built a basketball career for herself.

Ad

She initially committed to Jackson State in 2022. Last season, she played at the University of Colorado. However, she has now returned to HBCU athletics with Alabama A&M.

In her debut, she made an immediate impact, scoring a college career-high 14 points in the Bulldogs' 96-50 victory over Oakwood.

Shelomi’s decision to transfer marks her third college basketball program. Yet, her move signals a fresh start. By choosing Alabama A&M, she steps into a system that could maximize her potential and offer more playing time.

Also Read: Coach Prime gives a heartwarming surprise to Shelomi Sanders; receives an adorable reaction in return from his daughter

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place