"She’s looks uncomfortable": Diego Pavia flamed by fans for placing hands on sideline reporter after Vanderbilt's win vs. Utah State

A clip of Diego Pavia has gone viral on social media. In the video, we see the Vanderbilt Commodore quarterback being interviewed at FirstBank Stadium by the SEC Network's Alyssa Lang after their showdown against the Utah State Aggies.During the interview, the quarterback sang Vanderbilt's alma mater song. He placed his hand on Alyssa Lang's shoulder while swaying side to side with her while singing the alma mater song. You can check out the clip below:Fans, however, were not too impressed with Diego Pavia's actions during the sideline interview with Lang. They took to the comments to flame the quarterback for placing his hand on the reporter's shoulder.Josh Lindsey @JLArtConceptsLINK@SECNetwork @VandyFootball @AlyssaLang She’s looks uncomfortableAP @GamecockAPLINKGet your dirty hands off of Alyssa Lang, DiegoBuck @BucksterdsonLINK@SECNetwork @VandyFootball @AlyssaLang DEPORT THIS LOSERChest Rockwell @TravisBGoBirdsLINK@SECNetwork @VandyFootball @AlyssaLang Dude is cringe as hell.Poppa Stock @PoppaStockLINK@SECNetwork @VandyFootball @AlyssaLang Homeboy 57 years old. She could be his daughterLawCoVol @js_hannahLINK@SECNetwork @VandyFootball @AlyssaLang She may be his daughter. He’s like 40.Pavia began his collegiate journey with New Mexico Military in 2020. He then joined the New Mexico State Aggies in 2022 and spent two seasons with them before finally transferring to play for the Commodores last year.He took over as the starting quarterback after his arrival and led the team to a 7-6 record and a Birmingham Bowl victory over Georgia Tech. However, Pavia's biggest achievement last season was the 40-35 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. He recorded 2,293 yards and 20 TDs passing.This season, the quarterback has helped his team to a five-game winning streak. after a 55-35 victory over Utah State on Saturday. Diego Pavia completed 26 of the 34 passes he attempted for 321 yards. He also scored six total touchdowns with one interception to his name.Diego Pavia is looking forward to Vanderbilt's showdown against Alabama in TuscaloosaThis year will be the quarterback's first game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. In the post-game press conference, Pavia expressed his excitement about taking on arguably one of the best teams in college football.He also highlighted how one of the major highlights of playing in the SEC is the fact that you get to take on tough opponents on the field.&quot;Yeah, Tuscaloosa will be a good, fun time,&quot; Pavia said. &quot;You know, I never played there. I think a few of the guys have been there. But, this is what you come to the SEC for, big games like this. So really excited to go down there and check them out.&quot;The Commodores will take on the Crimson Tide on Oct. 4. The game will be broadcast on ESPN or ABC at 3:30 pm ET. Can Pavia continue to maintain his team's winning streak?