  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "She’s looks uncomfortable": Diego Pavia flamed by fans for placing hands on sideline reporter after Vanderbilt's win vs. Utah State

"She’s looks uncomfortable": Diego Pavia flamed by fans for placing hands on sideline reporter after Vanderbilt's win vs. Utah State

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 28, 2025 02:40 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
Diego Pavia flamed by fans for placing hands on sideline reporter after Vanderbilt's win vs. Utah State

A clip of Diego Pavia has gone viral on social media. In the video, we see the Vanderbilt Commodore quarterback being interviewed at FirstBank Stadium by the SEC Network's Alyssa Lang after their showdown against the Utah State Aggies.

Ad

During the interview, the quarterback sang Vanderbilt's alma mater song. He placed his hand on Alyssa Lang's shoulder while swaying side to side with her while singing the alma mater song. You can check out the clip below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans, however, were not too impressed with Diego Pavia's actions during the sideline interview with Lang. They took to the comments to flame the quarterback for placing his hand on the reporter's shoulder.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Pavia began his collegiate journey with New Mexico Military in 2020. He then joined the New Mexico State Aggies in 2022 and spent two seasons with them before finally transferring to play for the Commodores last year.

He took over as the starting quarterback after his arrival and led the team to a 7-6 record and a Birmingham Bowl victory over Georgia Tech. However, Pavia's biggest achievement last season was the 40-35 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. He recorded 2,293 yards and 20 TDs passing.

Ad

This season, the quarterback has helped his team to a five-game winning streak. after a 55-35 victory over Utah State on Saturday. Diego Pavia completed 26 of the 34 passes he attempted for 321 yards. He also scored six total touchdowns with one interception to his name.

Diego Pavia is looking forward to Vanderbilt's showdown against Alabama in Tuscaloosa

This year will be the quarterback's first game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. In the post-game press conference, Pavia expressed his excitement about taking on arguably one of the best teams in college football.

Ad

He also highlighted how one of the major highlights of playing in the SEC is the fact that you get to take on tough opponents on the field.

"Yeah, Tuscaloosa will be a good, fun time," Pavia said. "You know, I never played there. I think a few of the guys have been there. But, this is what you come to the SEC for, big games like this. So really excited to go down there and check them out."
Ad

The Commodores will take on the Crimson Tide on Oct. 4. The game will be broadcast on ESPN or ABC at 3:30 pm ET. Can Pavia continue to maintain his team's winning streak?

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications