"Shedeur drew Nemo": Fans crack up over Travis Hunter & Shedeur Sanders' hilarious Ralphie sketch

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are the top two prospects from the Colorado Buffaloes in this year's NFL draft. Both of them played an important role in helping the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign last season. Shedeur was honored with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, while the two-way star won the 2024 Heisman trophy.

Both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were also invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine. But they decided to forego the workouts in Indianapolis and instead will be working out during Colorado's Pro Day. But before that, the duo got to show off their drawing skills during a recent interview.

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were asked to draw the Colorado Buffaloes' mascot, Ralphie. While exuding confidence, the players stated that it was not a difficult task. However, both of them ended up drawing their own versions of the mascot seen below:

College football fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on their attempt. They were left in splits with their drawing skills and interpretation of the Buffs mascot.

"Shedeur drew Nemo," one fan exclaimed.

"This is toooo funny," another fan stated.

"Boy Shedeur drew a fish," this fan commented.

"From the looks of things Travis and @shedeursanders don't like Ralphie one bit," another fan said.

"Shedeur's Ralphie giving that side eye," this fan exclaimed.

"That looks insane I'm dying it looks like a pig and fish all in one," one fan commented.

Both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter began their collegiate journey with the Jackson State Tigers. Hunter joined the program a year later, in 2022. When Coach Prime took the job as the head coach of the Buffs, both of them followed him to play in Boulder and spent the last two seasons with the program.

Travis Hunter dubs Shedeur Sanders as the best quarterback in this year's NFL draft

Several NFL draft experts and analysts call this year's quarterback class a weak one. Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward were projected as the top two quarterbacks in this year's draft. However, the recent Scouting Combine has led to a few more QB prospects being added to the conversation.

Furthermore, the narrative around Shedeur has started to change a bit. His draft stocks have been declining, and some experts now project him as a mid-to-late first-round pick.

At the Scouting Combine, Travis Hunter was questioned about his opinions on his teammate. The two-way star had a straightforward answer for this question.

"I'm very confident," Hunter said. "I believe he (Shedeur Sanders) is definitely the best quarterback in this draft."

The 2025 NFL draft will be held from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The Titans, the Browns and the New York Giants have the top-three picks in the draft.

Will Shedeur and Travis Hunter be on their radar as potential prospects?

