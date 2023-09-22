"Shedeur is the only player on that roster who is draft-eligible" CFB Insider believes Colorado's roster is not NFL-ready yet

The Colorado Buffaloes have been on a dream run this season after Deion Sanders took over as the coach for this season. Their 1-11 campaign seems like a distant memory now, as Coach Prime and his revamped Colorado have gone on to secure wins in every game they've played so far this season.

But Deion Sanders was not the only player to join the Colorado Buffaloes this season. The roster has been completely revamped with almost 80 new players on the team. Among them are Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, as well as star two-way player Travis Hunter, who also transferred from Jackson State to play under Coach Prime once again.

However, despite the team showcasing their talents on the gridiron this season, CFB analyst Pete Thamel believes that the Colorado Buffaloes still have a long way to go in terms of getting their players ready to play in the NFL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

During a recent episode of the Paul Finebaum Show, Thamel talked about how he's been in conversations with scouts and coaches, and how after all the discussion, he believes that the Buffs still have a lot to improve if they want to be NFL-eligible. According to him, only Shedeur Sanders is currently a prospect who can make it in the professional league.

"Shedeur is the only player on that roster who is draft-eligible who would be picked in the first three rounds of the upcoming draft", Thamel said.

However, he also went on to justify this statement by saying that he means it in a positive way about how Coach Prime and his staff have been able to turn the fortunes of the Colorado Buffaloes so far.

"And I say that, not as an insult to Colorado, but as a compliment to Coach Prime, a compliment to Sean Lewis, the very accomplished offensive coordinator who he hired who had been a play-calling head coach at Kent State. And obviously Charles Kelly from your neck of the woods, been on the staff at Alabama and been a defensive coordinator at Florida State", he said.

How has Shedeur Sanders been performing for the Colorado Buffaloes so far?

It is undeniable that Shedeur Sanders has what it takes as a quarterback to be in contention with other great QBs in college football such as Caleb Williams, Sam Hartman, Drake Maye, and others. In just three games during his debut season for the Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur has already broken program records and has put up 1,251 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns.

Expand Tweet

His incredible performance on the field for his team has also made him one of the favorites to win the Heisman trophy this year. If he continues to perform at this level, then he can easily be one of the top 10 picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

Expand Tweet

However, Coach Prime recently stated that he might not just declare himself for the draft next year. The reason he gave is that his quarterback son does not want to be a second choice for teams.

Caleb Williams is already projected to be the No.1 pick next year. So it will be interesting to see if Shedeur decides to play one more year of college football before moving on to the big leagues.